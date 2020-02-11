Education Records Stay Safe: Unicheck's New Data Centers in Australia and Canada

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 /CNW/ -- To comply with all regional and institutional regulations on personal data processing, Unicheck keeps opening domestic data centers for all its clients. This time, two units have been launched, Australian and Canadian, to securely store and process all education records locally, complying with the countries' regulations.

In the world of academia, securing personal information becomes critical as more and more EdTech solutions are being incorporated into the educational process. The users of educational software end up seeding bits of personal data across those services without even knowing whether it's being properly processed and stored. This has led to an increased number of regulations regarding data protection issued in recent years across the world.

Therefore Unicheck, a company that creates a solution that helps prevent plagiarism in education, pays particular attention to their customers' privacy and security.

Serhii Tkachenko, CEO at Unicheck

"At Unicheck, we value full-fledged data security and privacy, above all. Consequently, every client of ours is receiving the highest standards of data protection that are currently available. Every data protection-related act, including FERPA, COPPA, GDPR, and more counts. This is what we're doing by launching new Amazon data centers across the globe, as the needs of our customers and partners always go first."

Being hosted in the region is only one critical part of keeping data confidential according to local legislation. Close to 100% service availability. That's what each regional data center guarantees. Having several fully independent availability zones, connected via a low latency network, ensures that Unicheck is live at all times and at a fast pace, regardless of the scanning intensity.

Yehor Melnykov, Chief Technology Officer

"Amazon has all the capacities in place to satisfy the needs of the faculty, students, and other staff of the academic institutions. They allow for scaling the system automatically when the load increases. No server interruptions or network issues. And most importantly, AWS creates conditions for us to store and process a university's data in obedience to the region- and institution-wide regulations."

Unicheck is a community-driven company that builds comprehensive solutions to prevent plagiarism and contract cheating. The company strives to streamline the daily routine of educators and help them grow new generations of authentic learners, and stimulate students to show up their individual voice. Get connected with Unicheck Team: https://unicheck.com/contact-us .

