Education Professionals Staff - The FPPE(CSQ) will submit a proposal for a package settlement to its Federal Council

MONTREAL, Dec. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - After an agreement in principle at the Francophone table, the Fédération des professionnelles et professionnels de l'éducation du Québec, the FPPE (CSQ), has come up with a proposal for a package settlement with the Management Negotiating Committee for English Language School Boards (CPNCA).

This proposal, which concerns the sectoral working conditions of professional staff in English school boards, will have to be ratified at a later date by the Federal Council of the Fédération in order to officially become an agreement in principle that will be presented to the members at a general assembly.

The Fédération continues to negotiate collective agreements for its members of the Cree and Kativik school boards.

The problem of intersectoral issues remains

Despite the hypothesis of an agreement between the FPPE (CSQ), the CPNCF and the CPNCA, the problem remains unresolved regarding the issues at the central table. To be specific, salary issues must be resolved in order to avoid an unlimited general strike by the Common Front in early 2024.

FPPE(CSQ) Profile

The Fédération des professionnelles et professionnels de l'éducation du Québec (FPPE-CSQ) represents 19 unions bringing together 12,500 members spread across almost all school service centers and school boards in Quebec, Francophone, Anglophone, Cree and Kativik. Its members include different categories of staff in the administrative sectors (engineers, analysts, Project Development Office, etc.), educational sectors (Education Consultants, librarians, etc.) and in direct services to students (psychologists, psychoeducators, speech therapists or Audiologists, guidance counselors, etc.).

