Education Edge Recognized as a Leading Certification Training Provider by Top Canadian Employers

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Education Edge is thrilled to announce its recognition by top Canadian employers as a leading provider of professional certification training. This accolade underscores the organization's commitment to offering programs that empower professionals with the skills and knowledge to excel in their careers.

The acknowledgment highlights Education Edge's role in equipping professionals for certifications in Project Management, Business Analysis, and other key fields. Its courses are designed to bridge the gap between theory and practice, providing participants with tools and strategies to thrive in competitive industries.

"At Education Edge, our mission has always been to deliver impactful training that transforms careers. This recognition by Canada's leading employers is a testament to the success of our approach," said Hemant Dhariyal, Founder at Education Edge. "We are proud to be part of the journey of so many professionals striving to achieve their goals."

Education Edge's training programs stand out for their high success rates, hands-on learning methodology, and industry relevance. By combining expert instruction with personalized support, the organization ensures participants not only pass certification exams but gain confidence in applying their skills in real-world scenarios.

What further sets Education Edge apart is its unwavering focus on learner outcomes. The institution provides a collaborative and supportive learning environment where participants are encouraged to engage deeply with the material. This approach has helped thousands of professionals secure PMP Certification contributing to their career advancement.

Education Edge is Canada's leading provider of certification training for professionals in Project Management, Business Analysis, and related fields. With a proven track record of success, Education Edge has empowered individuals and organizations to achieve professional growth and career advancement through comprehensive, results-focused training programs. Known for its exceptional success rates and personalized approach, Education Edge ensures participants are equipped with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to excel in their chosen fields. To learn more, visit https://www.educationedge.ca/

Hemant Dhariyal

Founder, Education Edge

Founder, Education Edge

