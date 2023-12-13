Edsembli Transforms Educational Administration, Setting a New Standard for Excellence and Efficiency

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Edsembli, a leader in providing innovative solutions for school districts, announces Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board (HSCDSB) is implementing the Edsembli ERP cloud solution.

HSCDSB underwent a comprehensive review through the Ministry's Excellence in Administration Fund (EEAF). The EEAF supported district school boards in driving modernization and transformation by reviewing their processes to identify opportunities for increased operational effectiveness, cost efficiency and optimal resource optimization. The review highlighted inefficiencies in their existing systems, paving the way for Edsembli as a transformative solution. Edsembli's capabilities and proven track record in the education industry instilled confidence in the board. They were confident that leveraging Edsembli's expertise would align with their current and future needs.

Motivated by the imperative for a modern ERP system, numerous school districts across Canada have made the strategic shift to Edsembli. These districts recognize Edsembli's potential to deliver advanced solutions finely tuned to their unique requirements. The distinction of Edsembli as an Ontario Education Collaborative Marketplace (OECM) vendor of record further solidified its position as a trusted and reliable partner. This recognition further instilled confidence in school boards, leading them to choose Edsembli.

The Edsembli Ecosystem offers a range of key features designed to optimize school district administration, including:

Employee Self-Service Portal: Empowering employees with convenient access to essential documents such as pay slips and T4s.



Streamlined Payroll Processes: Simplifying payroll management for significant time savings.



Integration with Third-Party Solutions: Eliminating manual entry, saving valuable time and resources.



Built-in jurisdictional reporting: Ensures accurate reporting to benefit providers and the province.

Edsembli's comprehensive ERP suite includes HR, Payroll, Finance, Purchasing and Expense modules. By consolidating these functions into one platform, school districts can eliminate the need for costly third-party solutions.

"The pre-sale process for Edsembli was meticulously managed, providing school districts with comprehensive demonstrations and an open forum to ask candid questions. This transparent approach allowed us to thoroughly test the system and ensure its suitability for our unique needs." says Justin Pino, Superintendent of Business at HSCDSB.

Edsembli's implementation resources are sourced from other school districts boards, instilling confidence in customers that they are in capable hands. With a team of experts who understand the intricacies of school district administration, Edsembli ensures a smooth and successful implementation process.

To learn more about how the Edsembli Ecosystem can transform your school board's administration, visit www.edsembli.com or contact [email protected].

About Edsembli

Edsembli is a leading provider of innovative solutions designed specifically for school districts. With a comprehensive suite of modules, robust integrations, and a commitment to customer success, Edsembli empowers school districts to streamline their administrative processes, increase efficiency, and enhance decision-making capabilities.

About Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board

The Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board (HSCDSB) provides government-funded Catholic education that embraces diversity and inclusivity. Serving the vibrant communities of Blind River, Chapleau, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Hornepayne, Massey, Sault Ste. Marie, Wawa, and White River, we are committed to nurturing the academic, spiritual, and personal growth of each student. Its mission extends beyond the classroom, aiming to create a supportive and enriching environment that prepares students for a future of success and positive contributions to society.

