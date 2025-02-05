EDPR NA Distributed Generation Completes Construction of Bristol I Community Solar Project in Maine

The new project will provide significant electric bill savings to hundreds of local residential subscribers combined with investment in the Bristol area.

BRISTOL, Maine, Feb. 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- EDPR NA Distributed Generated LLC (EDPR NA DG) announces the completion and energization of the Bristol I community solar project in Bristol, Maine. The 3.4 megawatt (MWac) community solar project will add to Maine's energy resilience and grid reliability while boosting local community involvement in renewables. This continues EDPR NA DG's growth in the community solar sector, with more than 61 MWac of operating assets spanning 32 projects across six states. An additional 27 MWac of community solar projects are currently under construction.

Power generated from Bristol I will go to more than 400 residential and small business subscribers throughout southern Maine who signed up to procure power from the community project through EDPR NA DG's partner, PowerMarket.

For the development of Bristol I, EDPR NA DG partnered with local developer Midcoast Solar, with E&S Electric Company providing construction services. With deep relationships throughout Maine, EDPR NA DG wanted to ensure that it utilized its network to engage as many local companies, contractors, and consultants as possible.

In addition, EDPR NA DG involved its local team members in developing the project. "As a proud Mainer, I'm honored not only to have been part of the development team for Bristol I, but to be a customer of the project as well," said David Kane, EDPR NA DG's Director of Development. "Maine is among the leading states in the energy transition with more than 600 MW of solar now connected to the grid."

Bristol I will provide ongoing economic benefits to the local community, having already contributed over $123,000 of investment in the form of tax payments since 2023 for critical services linked to schools, public safety, and road maintenance. The project created over 40 construction jobs, with workers contributing to spending at local restaurants, hotels, and other retailers.

"Maine is a leader in developing reliable, affordable, clean, and homegrown energy for its residents and its economy," added Eliza Donoghue, Executive Director of the Maine Renewable Energy Association. "Partners like EDPR NA Distributed Generation and community solar projects like Bristol I are what the state needs to continue to grow as it responsibly invests in its energy future and maintains grid reliability."

EDP Renewables North America LLC (EDPR NA) and EDPR NA DG have been actively engaged in Maine for over two decades, developing utility-scale and distributed-scale solar projects. In addition to this new project, EDPR NA DG has several projects across the state under development that will add to the company's footprint over the coming years.

Multimedia resources include:

EDPR NA DG: Fact Sheet

EDPR NA DG Community Solar: Fact Sheet

EDPR NA DG Community Solar: Website

EDPR NA (Utility-Scale Projects) in Maine : Fact Sheet



About EDPR NA Distributed Generation:

At EDPR NA Distributed Generation (EDPR NA DG), accelerating the adoption and success of distributed generation is at the core of our mission. With more than 280 MWac of distributed solar and energy storage assets across more than 530 projects spanning 25 states in the US, EDPR NA DG provides cutting-edge innovative renewable energy services to the entire North American region. Built on long-standing relationships with developers, power generators, corporate purchasers, municipalities, and local communities, EDPR NA DG delivers a full suite of offerings ranging from financing and development to construction and operation of energy and storage assets poised to scale.

For more information, visit www.edprnadg.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2592695/5151342/EDP_Logo.jpg

SOURCE EDP

Tom Weirich, EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA), E: [email protected], C: 281-825-2771