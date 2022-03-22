EDO JAPAN STRENGTHENS PRESENCE IN ONTARIO WITH FIRST LONDON LOCATION

Canadian-made franchise continues cross-country expansion

LONDON, ON, March 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Quick-service restaurant, Edo Japan (Edo), continues its expansion plan across Canada with the opening of its first street front location in London, adding to the five existing locations in Ontario and 160 total locations nationwide. The brand continues to experience steady growth in Canadian markets, crediting its success to its partners and skilled team of franchisees who share the Edo vision. Londoners are now able to enjoy the restaurant's diverse selection of Japanese-inspired meals at the newly opened Southgate Centre, conveniently located on Wellington Rd.

Known for its teppanyaki-style meals, made-to-order on a traditional teppan grill using high-quality ingredients and Edo's famous teriyaki sauce, the successful franchise was first established in Alberta in 1979 and has since become a staple in the Canadian food landscape. Serving more than 10 million meals annually, Edo has further proven its business model through its continued expansion in Eastern Canada and is well poised for continued growth across the country.

"Edo has experienced consistent success in Canada's diverse markets, including recent openings in northern Ontario, Manitoba and British Columbia in 2021. We look forward to maintaining this momentum in Ontario with our cross-Canada expansion," says David Minnett, President and CEO, Edo Japan. "Our accomplishments as a franchise are the product of our commitment to serving delicious, freshly prepared meals made with superior ingredients that win our customers over one order at a time."





The Edo philosophy is embodied by its franchise partners through the pride they take in being of service to both their guests and their communities. As a Canadian-owned and operated organization with almost 45 years of experience, Edo is well suited to equip franchisees with the resources to successfully broaden the brand's presence in Canadian markets.

"The combination of our loyal customer base and Edo's commitment to ensuring our franchisees are well positioned to achieve their business goals has enabled our franchisees' strong track record of success and profitability," said Terry Foster, Vice President, Operations/Franchising. "We want to provide long-term success for each franchise by conducting extensive market research before carefully selecting each location to ensure they are in the best position to build strong connections in the communities where they operate."

Edo draws crowds with delicious, Japanese-inspired meals, made with Canadian chicken and beef, premium veggies and a signature teriyaki sauce. London locals will find that Edo's menu has lots to choose from with diverse and fresh selections such as bento box meals, veggie-filled rice and noodle bowls, gyozas, udon soups, spring rolls and hand-rolled sushi.

Londoners can now enjoy Edo at Southgate Centre (1025 Wellington Rd Unit A-5b, London, ON N6E 1W4). With Edo's commitment to making ordering easy, customers are encouraged to order online at edojapan.com/order or through the My Edo App for a convenient way to browse the menu and pre-order for even faster pick up at the restaurant.

About Edo Japan

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Edo Japan serves Japanese-inspired teppanyaki-style meals, made fresh and by hand with a signature teriyaki sauce. First opened in 1979 at Southcentre Mall in Calgary, Edo Japan has grown to more than 160 locations in suburban shopping centres and food courts across Canada. With its reputation for high-quality ingredients, freshly prepared food, friendly staff and convenient ordering options both online and on the My Edo app, Edo Japan has quickly become a popular option in the quick-service restaurant industry and serves more than 10 million meals annually. For more information, please visit www.edojapan.com.

