Edmonton Rock Fest is Back to Celebrate its 10th Anniversary

Enhanced safety measures include limited capacities to ensure safe social distancing, reserved tables for up to 6 people with full food & beverage service ordered right from your smart device and delivered to your seat, contact tracing, masks and more.

Tom Cochrane with Red Rider

Glass Tiger

Prism ᐧ Toque

Chronic Rock ᐧ CAM Students

Saturday, August 14, 2021 - Edmonton Exhibition Lands Racetrack Infield

The Rock and Roll Society of Edmonton (RRSE) is a local not-for-profit charity who provides after school music programs to youth through the Centre for Arts and Music (CAM) program. "We have not had a live fundraiser in over 18th months; however, we have not missed offering one CAM class to our students throughout the pandemic" says Melanie Kidder, President of the RRSE. "Whether that be through outdoor classes in the park last summer or online classes when we couldn't gather, we are proud to have been a consistent presence in the lives of our students."

The Rock and Roll Society of Edmonton is a circle of passionate music lovers dedicated to the preservation and promotion of the music that we grew up with and the music they love today. Music that influenced history, transformed a culture, and forever changed our societal landscape - and music that just makes you want to get up and move your groove to. "Our motivation is to keep the spirit of rock music alive, and pass the torch to generations to come so they can experience the power and potential of music to change the world by fostering acceptance, tolerance and love" adds Kidder.

The Centre for Arts and Music reaches out to children who would otherwise have few opportunities to participate in the arts. At CAM, children learn how to write songs, play instruments, and perform together on stage. In the process, they earn self-esteem, respect for themselves and others, and much needed self-confidence. Studies show that children who are exposed to the arts do better in school and other areas of life. We see this firsthand every day, and all agencies confirm the positive impact the program is having in the lives of these children. In fact, one agency advised that serious incidents at their centre dropped from several per month to zero as a result of student engagement in CAM.

Tickets go on sale as reserved tables of 2, 4 or 6 starting as low as $69 per person on Friday June 18, 2021 at 10:00AM MST at EdmontonRockFest.ca .

Marketing materials can be found at media.edmontonrockfest.ca

SOURCE Trixstar Productions

For further information: please contact Chris Schoengut, [email protected]