EDMONTON OILERS OFFERED LUXURY CANADIAN TRAIN TOUR FOR STANLEY CUP VICTORY

Rocky Mountaineer offering players the ultimate Canadian experience for a Canadian victory

VANCOUVER, BC, June 5, 2024 /CNW/ - With US-based teams having won the Stanley Cup for the past 31 years, Canada's premier luxury train journey operator, Rocky Mountaineer, is offering the Edmonton Oilers players a special Western Canada rail tour incentive if they can win their best of seven matchup against the Florida Panthers and bring the Cup back to Canada.

When the teams hit the ice on Saturday, it will have been 31 years since the Montreal Canadians defeated the Los Angeles Kings to win their 24th Stanley Cup. Since then, Montreal, Vancouver, Ottawa, Calgary, and Edmonton have each made it to the finals only to fall to their American opponents. As the last Canadian team standing, the Oilers have captivated the nation, with hockey fans from coast to coast to coast hopping on the Edmonton bandwagon as the team seeks to restore Canadian hockey pride by winning the oldest professional sports trophy in North America.

"Hockey is Canada's game, the Cup came from Canada and it's high time we won it back," says Tristan Armstrong, CEO, Rocky Mountaineer. "As a proud Canadian company known for showcasing our part of Canada to tourists from around the world, we are cheering on the Oilers in the Stanley Cup finals. We look forward to celebrating the Cup victory for Canada by offering each Oilers player, and their significant other, a luxury journey onboard Rocky Mountaineer."

The victory tour would start with a celebratory send off in Edmonton, followed by community celebrations when the players arrive in Jasper, Kamloops, and Vancouver. In addition to showcasing the natural beauty of Western Canada, the Rocky Mountaineer tour would be a stylish salute to the days when NHL teams travelled between cities aboard sleek Pullman train cars, and the Stanley Cup rarely left home. The players would travel aboard glass-dome coaches with spectacular views of the snow-capped Rockies, the Interior region of beautiful B.C., and the lush forests of the Fraser Valley.

"Canada winning the Stanley Cup after more than three decades would be a historic achievement. We look forward to celebrating a Stanley Cup win and recognizing the incredible feats of Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and the rest of the team with an unforgettable and quintessentially Canadian experience onboard Rocky Mountaineer," said Mr. Armstrong.

About Rocky Mountaineer

Rocky Mountaineer offers luxury train journeys that showcase some of the most spectacular scenery North America has to offer. Rocky Mountaineer offers four rail routes: three that connect Vancouver to the Canadian Rockies towns of Banff, Lake Louise and Jasper in Western Canada; and a fourth route that travels between Denver, Colorado and Moab, Utah in the Southwest United States. It is a must-do travel experience that offers unparalleled journeys in its spacious glass-domed train coaches thanks to the incredible scenery, delicious cuisine, friendly service, and social atmosphere. Since it was founded in 1990, Rocky Mountaineer has welcomed more than 2.3 million guests and become the largest privately-owned premium tourist train in the world. www.rockymountaineer.com

