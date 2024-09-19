Edmonton Joins the Fight Against Single-Use Takeout Containers with Earthware's Revolutionary Program

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The rivalry between Calgary and Edmonton has always been fierce, from hockey rinks to city pride. But now, Edmonton is ready to one-up Calgary in a race that truly matters—sustainability. The city is embracing Earthware Reusables, the groundbreaking Alberta-based, reusable and refundable takeout container program that has already been a game-changer in Calgary.

After seeing the success of Earthware in Calgary, where the program has helped reduce the mountains of single-use takeout containers, Edmonton is ready to lead by example. Thousands of people in Calgary have benefited from this practical solution to the growing problem of takeout waste.

How It Works: Earthware's reusable containers are now available at a growing list of Edmonton's favorite food spots. Restaurants, hotels, grocers, and food prep businesses purchase these containers with a small deposit added per container, which is passed on to the consumer—just like with bottles and cans. Once used, customers can return the containers and lids to their nearest bottle depot for a refund.

What makes Earthware truly unique is its partnership with the Alberta Bottle Depot Association (ABDA), making it the only return-for-reuse takeout container program in the world to work within a government-regulated beverage container deposit return system. The majority of depots have signed on and the ABDA anticipates the remaining will be signed on to accept Earthware returns shortly.

"The Earthware program is a win-win for everyone involved," says John MacInnes, founder of Earthware. "Food providers can offer eco-friendly containers without the high cost typically associated with sustainable products, consumers get their deposit back, and the planet benefits from reduced waste. With Edmonton now on board, we're excited to see how quickly this movement will grow."

Calgarians have already embraced Earthware, with dozens of food providers participating and thousands of containers being returned for reuse. Edmonton's food scene is gearing up for a similar response, with early adopters leading the charge.

With 85% of refundable beverage containers returned in Alberta, Earthware is confident that their return rate will grow to a comparable number. The program also offers an additional source of income for fundraisers and individuals who rely on bottle returns as a vital part of their livelihood.

"By integrating Earthware containers into the existing successful depot system, we're making it easier for Edmontonians to make a positive impact on the environment," says Jerry Roczkowsky, President of ABDA. "This is an exciting step forward for Edmonton, and we expect the program to resonate strongly with Edmontonians, just as it has with Calgarians."

As Edmonton steps up to reduce its single-use waste, the eyes of the world will be on Alberta, where cities are proving that sustainable solutions are not only possible but profitable. With the Earthware program now available in Edmonton, the competition to be Alberta's greenest city is on!

