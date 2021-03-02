Edmonton EXPO Centre Selects ParkMobile for Contactless Parking Payments

ParkMobile is the #1 parking app in North America and is available for iPhone and Android devices. To make a parking reservation at the Edmonton EXPO Centre , a user finds the venue in the ParkMobile app or website. It will show upcoming events with the available parking options. Once a parking reservation is made, it can be redeemed at the lot using a mobile pass in the ParkMobile app or a printed permit. For guests who do not reserve parking in advance, the Edmonton EXPO Centre will soon offer a drive-up contactless payment option with the ParkMobile app.

ParkMobile has a large base of users in Canada with availability in Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa, Halifax, Victoria, and Winnipeg. Outside of Canada, ParkMobile is widely available across the United States in over 400 cities, including New York, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Columbus, and many more.

"Through regular surveying of our visitors and clients, we have consistently identified parking as an area where we can make the greatest impact on guest satisfaction," said Olaf Miede, General Manager, Edmonton EXPO Centre. "As we elevate our health and safety protocols in response to COVID-19, contactless systems ensure a seamless parking experience and uphold our commitment to ensuring our venue is among the safest places to attend events."

"We are proud to partner with the Edmonton EXPO Centre to provide a safe and easy way to pay for parking at the venue," Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile, said. "Plus, you can now make a parking reservation in advance and have a guaranteed spot waiting for you."

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Product Innovation. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

As the largest venue of its kind outside of Toronto, the Edmonton EXPO Centre is a powerful economic catalyst, providing authentic experiences and limitless opportunities in the most imaginative event space in Canada. Managed by Explore Edmonton, the Edmonton EXPO Centre hosts more than 1.3 million visitors per year and delivers over $74 million in yearly economic impact for the City of Edmonton.

