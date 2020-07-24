Edmonton Counselling Services Offers Integrative Therapy for Individuals and Couples

Edmonton Counselling Services is led by Bharat Sharma, a Master Practitioner in Clinical Counselling and a Clinical Supervisor, who has dedicated his career to helping individuals, couples, and families struggling with everyday life issues, including mental well-being, addiction, relationship problems, grief, self-esteem issues, and self-confidence.

EDMONTON, AB, July 24, 2020 /CNW/ -- With mental equilibrium increasingly recognized as an asset that needs to be maintained, the need for qualified mental health care is more vital than ever. Edmonton Counselling Services, led by Bharat Sharma, MPCC, RPC, CCAC, DCA, offers comprehensive individual, couples, and family therapy focused on fostering insight that leads to positive life changes.

"None of us goes through life without encountering a few hurdles," says Mr. Sharma. "As such, having compassionate support that moves you toward your goals can make all the difference in the quality of your life. We offer a mind-body approach that utilizes client strengths and that is based on a foundation of trust between the client and therapist."

Bharat Sharma holds the philosophy that the mind affects the body, thought processes, and mental state. He believes individuals might be initially hesitant to seek out help and support for personal matters, but when they do, they will feel confident that they are taking a bold first step towards getting to a better world and being a better person.

Mr. Sharma has been recognized by the Government of Canada project and the Distinctive Employment Counselling Services of Alberta for assisting over 254 individuals with mental disabilities. In addition, he was an integral part of the psychiatric interdisciplinary team supporting people with mental illness at the Villa Caritas, an Acute Inpatient Geriatric Psychiatry facility in Edmonton. Over 1,000 individuals have attended his programs in Edmonton and the surrounding area.

For individuals struggling with anxiety, depression, addiction, or other issues, Edmonton Counselling Services offers a safe, non-judgmental environment in which to explore and make progress toward your goals. Those in need of couples counseling will find assistance with communication, conflict, affairs, and emotional distancing.

A healthy family takes into consideration both the needs of the family unit, as well as those of the individual members. Family therapy at Edmonton Counselling Services addresses communication, behavioral issues, addictions, and more.

The professional staff at Edmonton Counselling Services are intent upon aligning with their clients and enlisting client strengths so that people can live their very best lives.

About Edmonton Counselling Services

Edmonton Counselling Services is led by Bharat Sharma, a Master Practitioner in Clinical Counselling and a Clinical Supervisor, who has dedicated his career to helping individuals, couples, and families struggling with everyday life issues, including mental well-being, addiction, anger management, relationship problems, grief, self-esteem issues, and self-confidence.

