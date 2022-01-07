Edmonton City Club to Debut in City's Central Business District in 2022

New private club promoting pre-opening memberships

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Edmonton City Club, with roots in the Edmonton Petroleum Club dating back over 70 years, announced it is starting the year by offering pre-opening memberships for the private club set to debut in 2022 in the city's central business district.

"We are beyond excited to enter the new year with a new location and membership drive for the Edmonton City Club," said Anthony Nelson, the Club's President and a longtime business leader in the city. "Our Board and legacy members have been dedicated to developing a new private club in a central and accessible downtown location. The new club is being designed with a dedicated emphasis on the business and lifestyle needs of today's modern working professional and to help our members re-enter the local business community in a safe and healthy way."

The concept for the new Edmonton City Club includes a modernized take on a private club with its location easily accessible for members. The Club will be a place for members to connect and where they can meet, dine and socialize with colleagues, family and friends. It will offer first-in-class facilities, including a business centre and meeting space, exciting culinary experiences, networking activities, and social events delivered by a professional team skilled in providing personal service.

Mr. Nelson has been associated with the Club for many years and has worked with the Board to spearhead the transition to the city club concept. "We know the business environment has changed for our city and the pandemic has been pushing many people to work from home. We see our club playing a role in creating a space for our members where they can interact, network and connect to bridge into the new work reality. The reaction to our club concept has been overwhelmingly positive. We're looking forward to this membership drive to further assess the interest of Edmontonians as we look to achieve our membership targets which are entirely achievable for a city like ours," said Nelson.

The Club's new location will be on the top level of Edmonton City Centre East Mall at 10025 102A Avenue and is being built out now to prepare for a Fall 2022 opening. The location includes pedway access to covered parking.

Chuck Parker, the Club's Secretary/Treasurer and an Edmonton business owner, has been a member for many years with his family's involvement going back to the early days of the Edmonton Petroleum Club. "I have personally experienced how a club like the new Edmonton City Club can add so much value and enjoyment to its members, their families and their guests," said Parker. "I am excited for Edmonton to once again have a venue that welcomes connection, community and collaboration on so many levels. This club will cater to young professionals starting out their careers as well as to business people in the midst of theirs. What we do know is that belonging to a club and connecting with others in the business community are highly valued by people right now."

Interested Edmontonians can sign up now and take advantage of a special no-risk introductory membership with a limited number of those available with the annual dues for the 2023 to 2024 year reduced by 25%. The Club offers Full, Intermediate, Senior and Non-Resident memberships. Each club membership includes the primary member as well as the member's spouse or partner.

To qualify for special introductory pricing, the Club requires a completed application accompanied by the one-time entrance fee. Details about membership options are available at www.edmontoncityclub.com or by contacting Teresa Stange, the club's Membership Director, at [email protected].

With a debut set for 2022, the Edmonton City Club will assume its leadership position as the destination of choice for dining, meeting, networking and socializing with colleagues, family and friends. The private club is located in the vibrant heart of the city's central business district and features first-in-class facilities, a robust events calendar and personalized service by a professional staff. Learn more at www.edmontoncityclub.com.

