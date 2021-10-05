Edmonton Best Cosmetic Clinics results in 2021 are now available

Albany Cosmetic and Laser Centre is between Edmonton Top cosmetic services providers Tweet this

Dr. Kamal Alhallak, a master injector with a PhD in Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences from the University of Alberta, is the medical director of Albany Laser & Cosmetic Centre. He oversees the clinic's operations and leads the team, which has over two decades of combined laser and cosmetic treatment expertise.

Despite being a new center, Albany Cosmetic and Laser Centre has already won a Community Choice award for best medical spa in Edmonton in 2018 and has been nominated for Best Laser Center in 2019.

This clinic is most renowned for its extensive collection of laser equipment, including the Fotona laser, which is presently one of the most sophisticated laser treatments in the world. Dr. Alhallak, on the other hand, guarantees that as a master injector, his provided injectables are up to par by providing Botox, Platelet-rich plasma, and PRP injections.

Albany Cosmetic and Laser Centre provides many types of dermal fillers, including Juvederm, Restylane, Voluma, Volbella, Sculptra, and Bellafill. You have a variety of options at this clinic, and you can even select various payment plans via its financing partner Paybright.

Dr. Alhallak will personally spend at least 15 minutes with each patient before each injection session to discuss all of the advantages, dangers, and anticipated outcomes of dermal fillers and other injectables. In the clinic, he is also pioneering novel injectable methods for Edmontonians, which encourages better long-term outcomes.

In addition to cosmetic services, the facility has opened Edmonton's most advanced women's health clinic. This area includes Dr. Adel Abdulhafid and R.N. Dima Omran, who use the most advanced laser and RF equipment to assist women with problems such as urine incontinence and intimacy disorders.

Dr. Kamal Alhallak has recently awarded Top 100 Health Care leader award by by IFAH International Forum for Advancement in Healthcare.

