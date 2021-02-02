Edify Learning Spaces revitalizes online learning using acclaimed Social and Emotional teaching approaches

A summary compiled by the Ontario Centre of Excellence for Child and Youth Mental Health (the Centre) and Children's Mental Health Ontario (CMHO) includes how previously conducted research findings prove that quarantine, social distancing and self-isolation in response to a pandemic have negative psychological effects on children and youth (Brookes et al., 2020), such as PTSD, confusion and anger.

Another international study (Orgiles et al., 2020) revealed that 85% of parents reported changes in their child's behavior and emotional state due to quarantine, including increased loneliness, nervousness, irritability and difficulty concentrating.

Studies like these go to prove that the conditions created by the pandemic is a major stressor in both childrens' lives currently. Loneliness and anxiety can fray mental health for both demographics, but in the case of children, the emotional repercussions are compounded by changes in educational instruction, as most schooling can be virtual. While very conducive to learning, conventional teaching approaches do not translate well over a virtual medium, especially in cases where children require an individual connection with their instructor. In a large virtual class, this is an expectation that is impossible to meet. We are thus confronted with flawed, albeit well-intentioned educative measures during the pandemic.

Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) is a tool that will help us rectify this flaw. SEL is an integral part of human development: the process through which all young people and adults acquire and apply knowledge, skills, and attitudes to develop healthy identities, manage their emotions, achieve personal and collective goals, feel and show empathy for others, establish and maintain supportive relationships, and make responsible and caring decisions.

Edify Learning Spaces seeks to implement this approach with students. Edify conducts one-on-one tutoring services for every child within our platform through tutors who are trained in Social and Emotional Learning techniques. In doing so, Edify hopes to re-envision online education for the many who require education with a human connection.

SOURCE Edify Learning Spaces

For further information: Priya Tronsgard, Founder, Edify Learning Spaces Ltd., [email protected]