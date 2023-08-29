QUÉBEC, Aug. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - EDIFIA Groupe Immobilier and the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ have joined forces once again, this time to build Le Cardinal Sud, a 95-unit rental building in Québec City's Val-Bélair neighbourhood. Following the highly successful first phase of 132 units delivered in October 2022, this second phase meets housing needs in this rapidly growing part of the city. CONCREA is the general contractor for this project. Work began in spring 2023 and is slated for completion in summer 2024. The public is invited to attend an open house on Saturday, September 9, and to be first in line to reserve an apartment.

Quotes

"Le Cardinal Sud will increase the housing supply in the Québec City community. Our design team has taken great care to offer well-thought-out, competitively-priced units that optimize space in order to meet the needs of different clienteles, beginning with our very affordable studios. Le Cardinal Sud is located in the heart of a growing neighbourhood, where city life blends with a family atmosphere. Mostly residential and close to parks and green spaces, the area offers a good balance between city and nature, with access to shops and services, and about 10 kilometres from Galeries de la Capitale and the Valcartier military base. From studios to large 5½ units, the Cardinal project stands out for its concrete construction, high ceilings, quality materials such as quartz, and other features."

Derek Tardif,

President, EDIFIA Groupe Immobilier

"We are pleased to continue our partnership with EDIFIA. Le Cardinal Sud responds to a growing need for housing in the neighbourhood and is being built sustainably, for instance, by using highly efficient energy systems. This is in line with our mission to invest in environmentally responsible projects. The Fonds immobilier is committed to ESG, and every step in this direction counts."

Martin Raymond,

President and CEO, Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

"This project is important for Québec City, and we are delighted to continue our collaboration with EDIFIA Groupe Immobilier and the Fonds immobilier as co-investor. The project is helping to drive our regional economy while offering its residents an opportunity to rent in a beautiful area."

Frédéric Bernard,

Regional Vice-President, Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ – Québec City

Location

Located on Des Rigoles Street, in the heart of Val-Bélair's developing residential neighbourhood, the project enjoys a prime location, close to green spaces, parks, shops and services. Ideally situated between the city and nature.

Built with sustainability in mind

Le Cardinal Sud is designed to be environmentally friendly. Energy efficiency is one of the project's key sustainability elements. Thanks to superior insulation, the energy performance target for the building exceeds current standards by more than 30%. Technology will be leveraged to minimize energy consumption, for example, by installing LED lighting, heat pumps and smart thermostats. Several initiatives are planned to ensure responsible water management, including landscaping with native plants, which in addition to requiring less watering, need less maintenance and increase biodiversity. With a view to reducing heat islands, almost 75% of the parking spots will be underground, thus reducing paved outdoor spaces, and trees will be planted to create shaded areas.

Project overview:

Six-storey concrete building with 95 apartments.

Studio, 3½, 4½ and 5½.

Quartz countertops, large glass showers with ceramic walls, energy performance exceeding national building code, 8.5-foot ceilings.

Amenities: Wi-Fi, storage lockers, bike racks, elevator, garbage chute on each floor, indoor and outdoor parking, EV charging stations.

Secure access to the building with an intercom system, security camera and card access.

Le Cardinal Sud is the second phase of a two-phase project. Phase 1 features 132 apartments: www.appartementscardinal.com/cardinal-sud/

About EDIFIA Groupe Immobilier

Founded in 2020, EDIFIA Groupe Immobilier Group is the brainchild of industry leaders who harnessed their expertise to create a real estate development and management company. EDIFIA manages over 1,000 units in a variety of properties, including large seniors' residences and more conventional rental properties. The company has over 2,500 units in its development pipeline, slated for construction over the next 5 years. With its multifaceted expertise, EDIFIA supports its customers every step of the way, from development to property management. www.edifiaimmobilier.com

About the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds immobilier has been contributing to economic growth and employment in Québec for over 30 years by strategically investing in profitable and socially responsible real estate projects in partnership with other industry leaders. The Fonds immobilier backs residential, office, commercial, institutional and industrial projects of all sizes across Québec. As at June 30, 2023, the Fonds immobilier had 47 projects with a combined value of $6.2 billion in development or construction, of which $1.1 billion were invested by the Fonds immobilier, 70 portfolio properties under management, 3.7 million square feet of land for development and a cumulative total of $337 million invested in social and community projects. The Fonds immobilier is a member of the Canada Green Building Council — Québec division.

About the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ

A part of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ network, the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ help further regional economic development in Québec by channelling the savings of over 765,000 Quebecers into local investments. The Fonds régionaux have invested $1.5 million in more than 1,700 companies since their inception in 1996.

