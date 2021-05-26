Edie Parker and AWH Announce Strategic Licensing Agreement to Bring Flower by Edie Parker Products to Illinois and Massachusetts

The agreement will allow AWH to produce Flower by Edie Parker pre-rolls for sale at AWH's retail locations in two cannabis markets expected to nearly triple in size between 2020 and 2022, according to data from CB Insights and state reports. Flower by Edie Parker first expanded beyond California earlier this year with the launch of sales in Colorado, their presence now spanning four states with the addition of Illinois and Massachusetts. This agreement reinforces AWH's position as an industry-leading operator on the forefront of bringing popular West Coast brands to Midwest and East Coast markets.

"Edie Parker is a nationally-recognized, celebrity-backed brand and we're thrilled to bring products from its cannabis-centric sister brand, Flower by Edie Parker, to our consumers on the Midwest and East Coast," said Abner Kurtin, Chief Executive Officer of AWH. "This partnership provides Ascend with a unique opportunity to expand key product categories such as pre-rolls and target the rapidly growing female consumer sector. We are continuously working to diversify our Ozone offering and meet the distinct preferences of all consumer segments, and we're delighted to introduce a female-focused brand to our Midwest and East Coast clientele."

"Partnering with AWH allows us to bring our line of attractive and considered cannabis products to new audiences and empower even more modern consumers to openly celebrate the role that cannabis plays in their lives," added Brett Heyman, Founder and Creative Director of Flower by Edie Parker. "As an East Coast resident, I'm proud to finally share Edie Parker's distinct product line with my own community of cannabis enthusiasts."

AWH and Edie Parker are eager to provide the market's sophisticated, fashion-forward female cannabis consumer segment with an ultra-luxury brand and product line that caters to their interests. The female demographic now represents the fastest-growing consumer segment in the cannabis industry despite being underserved by the market. Women accounted for only 35% of legal cannabis sales in 2019, but their market share increased 1.6% year-over-year to 36.6% in 2020. The arrival of Flower by Edie Parker products to AWH retail locations will help meet the growing demand for female-centric brands and products to better serve female consumer demographics.

About AWH:



AWH is a vertically integrated operator with assets and partners in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts and New Jersey. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award winning strains and producing a curated selection of products. AWH produces and distributes Ozone branded products. For more information, visit www.awholdings.com.

About Flower by Edie Parker

Dubbed "the Coco Chanel of Luxury Cannabis" by Forbes, Flower by Edie Parker continues to usher in a new generation of cannabis smokers with an irreverent and unapologetically bold collection of design-forward accessories and cannabis accouterments. Colliding the worlds of fashion and cannabis 'for a good time' - Flower by Edie Parker continues to break barriers and de-stigmatize the use of cannabis as a social act.

Priced from $10 to $800, Flower by Edie Parker's collection features gorgeous acrylic, ceramic and hand blown glass accessories including stash jars, lighters, ashtrays, grinders, bongs, blunt tips, pipes, rolling papers, rolling trays, and a distinctly canna-friendly take on her signature acrylic bags. Beyond seasonal collections of modern accessories featuring designer Brett Heyman's tongue-in-cheek motifs and signature style, Flower by Edie Parker also offers a full roster of private label flower strains and CBD-only offerings including vape pens, pre-rolls, tinctures, and topicals.

Since launching in 2019, Flower by Edie Parker & The Edie Parker Foundation, a 501(c)(3) status organization, aims to bring criminal justice reform and racial equality amongst vulnerable, largely marginalized communities through partnering organizations; Women's Prison Association, The Bail Project, Feeding America, City Meals on Wheels & more. Visit www.EdieParkerFlower.com or @EdieParkerFlower for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding the plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of the Company. Words such as "expects", "continue", "will", "anticipates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current projections and expectations about future events and financial trends, and on certain assumptions and analysis made by the Company in light of experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors management believes are appropriate.

Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Such factors include, among others: the risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's registration statement on Form S-1, as amended, and in the Company's other reports and filings with the applicable Canadian securities regulators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

