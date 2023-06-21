Edgio Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Offering Customer Value via Holistic Web Protection Platform amidst an Expanding Cloud Attack Surface

Edgio's robust security solutions mitigate multi-pronged attacks without compromising performance, such as introducing additional latencies to app performance or causing availability issues.

SAN ANTONIO, June 21, 2023 /CNW/ -- Recently, Frost & Sullivan assessed the holistic web protection platform industry and based on its findings, recognized Edgio with the 2023 Global Customer Value Leadership Award. The company is backed by its own private network, with more than 300 points of presence and more than 250 terabits per second capacity worldwide. Its holistic web protection platform (HWPP), the Edgio Security solution, provides a broad portfolio of multi-layered security capabilities that run natively on its edge network for true defense in depth. The solution includes web application and API protection (WAAP), advanced bot management, full spectrum DDoS protection, and more.

Edgio's Waflz engine that powers the HWPP security solution provides advanced security with minimal latency and real-time rule propagation. The detection engine reduces CPU cycles and memory consumption, allowing each server to process higher quantities of data at a faster speed. Additionally, Edgio's HWPP solution is API-first to embed security into the app development process, reducing last-minute security blockers helping teams innovate and push new features out faster. With its unique Dual WAAP mode, security rule updates can be tested against production traffic in audit mode, reducing the likelihood of blocking legitimate traffic. Once tested, a rule update can be deployed across the entire network in less than 60 seconds, providing customers with a near-real-time response that decreases attack exposure time.

Ying Ting Neoh, cybersecurity research analyst at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "Edgio's HWPP solution enables a strong customer ownership experience to improve customer satisfaction and loyalty. The company fosters an excellent purchase and service experience by engaging with customers and aligning with their needs."

Through Edgio Security's single control panel, customers can easily manage holistic web application protection without visibility gaps that often occur in environments with multiple point solutions. The solution integrates easily with customer workflows for a seamless customer experience. Edgio's value proposition; go-to-market strategy, such as flexible pricing model and value-added services; and ability to improve the HWPP security suite features have strengthened customers' cybersecurity capabilities.

"Edgio inarguably addresses the key gaps in the web and application protection industry through its commitment to customer experience, visionary foresight into the market direction, consistent product innovation, and robust go-to-market strategies, earning it a leadership position in the global HWPP industry," added Neoh. For its strong overall performance, Edgio earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Global Customer Value Leadership Award in the HWPP industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

