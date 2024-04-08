EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Sells Common Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, April 8, 2024 /CNW/ - EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. ("EdgePoint") announces that on April 5, 2024, it sold 11 million common shares (the "Shares") of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (the "Reporting Issuer"), representing approximately 4.7% of the outstanding Shares, on behalf of accounts it manages.

Prior to the disposition, EdgePoint exercised control over 56,596,141 Shares of the Reporting Issuer, representing a security holding percentage of approximately 24.3% of the outstanding Shares. As a result of the disposition, EdgePoint now exercises control over 45,596,141 Shares (including 21,230,275 Shares beneficially owned by EdgePoint Canadian Portfolio ("EPCP") or approximately 9.1% of the outstanding Shares), representing a total security holding percentage of approximately 19.6% of the outstanding Shares, as calculated in accordance with applicable securities legislation. EdgePoint has control over but not ownership of the Shares and provides discretionary portfolio management services to various accounts, including EPCP.

The Shares were sold through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange for consideration of $5.55 per Share, or total consideration of $61,050,000. The disposition was completed in accordance with Section 4.1(3) of National Instrument 45-106 Control Block Distributions ("NI 45-106"). EdgePoint confirms it meets the requirements stipulated in the abovementioned section of NI 45-106.

The disposition of Shares of the Reporting Issuer by EdgePoint, including those Shares beneficially owned by EPCP, has been made in the ordinary course of business or investment activity. EdgePoint may in the future acquire or dispose of additional Shares of the Reporting Issuer or may enter into derivative or other transactions with respect to such Shares on behalf of accounts it manages.

EdgePoint is issuing this press release pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues ("NI 62-103"). EdgePoint will prepare and file a report containing the information required by Form 62-103F1 - Required Disclosure under the Early Warning Requirements (the "Report") in connection with this press release on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the profile of the Reporting Issuer. For further information or to obtain a copy of the Report, please contact Sayuri Childs at (416) 963-9353. EPCP is not an eligible institutional investor and therefore would not be permitted to file reports in accordance with the alternative monthly reporting system under Part 4 of NI 62-103 for the Reporting Issuer.

EdgePoint is located at 150 Bloor Street West, Suite 500, Toronto, Ontario, M5S 2X9. The Reporting Issuer's head office is located at 332 6th Avenue S.W., Suite 1400, Calgary, Alberta, T2P 0B2.

This is not an offer to purchase. Mutual funds can only be purchased through a registered Dealer. Please read the simplified prospectus before investing. Copies are available from your financial advisor or at www.edgepointwealth.com. EdgePoint is a registered trademark of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. EdgePoint® and Owned and Operated by InvestorsTM are trademarks of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.

SOURCE EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.