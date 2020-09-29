EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Announces Disposition of Common Shares of Echelon Financial Holdings Inc.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. ("EdgePoint") announces that on September 29, 2020, it disposed of 3,573,987 common shares (the "Shares") of Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. (the "Reporting Issuer"), including 2,423,600 Shares beneficially owned by Cymbria Corporation ("Cymbria"), representing a total security holding percentage of 29.77% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the class. The Shares were disposed of pursuant to a private agreement transaction and the consideration received per Share was $1.35 resulting in total consideration of $4,824,882 received.

The disposal of Shares reduces EdgePoint's control of Shares of the Reporting Issuer, including all Shares beneficially owned by Cymbria, to zero.

The disposition of Shares of the Reporting Issuer by EdgePoint, including those Shares disposed of on behalf of Cymbria, has been made in the ordinary course of business. EdgePoint may in the future acquire additional Shares of the Reporting Issuer or may enter into derivative or other transactions with respect to such Shares on behalf of accounts it manages for investment purposes.

EdgePoint is located at 150 Bloor Street West, Suite 500, Toronto, Ontario, M5S 2X9. The Reporting Issuer's head office is located at 2800 Skymark Avenue, Suite 200, Mississauga, Ontario, L4W 5A6.

EdgePoint is issuing this press release pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103. A copy of the related early warning report (the "Report") will be issued by EdgePoint and filed on SEDAR website (www.sedar.com) under the profile of the Reporting Issuer. For further information or to obtain a copy of the Report, please contact Sayuri Childs at (416) 963-9353

This is not an offer to purchase. Mutual funds can only be purchased through a registered Dealer. Please read the simplified prospectus before investing. Copies are available from your financial advisor or at www.edgepointwealth.com. EdgePoint is a registered trademark of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. EdgePoint® and Owned and Operated by InvestorsTM are trademarks of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.

SOURCE EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.