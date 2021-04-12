Edgepoint Completes Acquisition of Optiva Shares Pursuant to Private Placement Offering

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, April 12, 2021 /CNW/ - EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. ("EdgePoint") announces that it has acquired 240,250 subordinate voting shares ("Shares") of Optiva Inc. ("Optiva") in its capacity as portfolio manager for an account that it manages. The Shares were issued to EdgePoint as of April 8, 2021 pursuant to the private placement offering (the "Offering") of an aggregate of 834,500 Shares announced by Optiva on March 31, 2021. Pursuant to the Offering, EdgePoint paid a cash subscription price of CDN$30.00 per Share for an aggregate subscription price of CDN$7,207,500.

Prior to completion of the Offering, EdgePoint exercised control or direction over 1,573,975 Shares, representing approximately 29.6% of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares. As a result of the completion of the Offering, EdgePoint now exercises control or direction over 1,814,225 Shares, representing approximately 29.5% of the currently issued and outstanding Shares. The acquisition of 240,250 Shares by EdgePoint pursuant to the Offering, which represents approximately 3.9% of the outstanding Shares, was made in the ordinary course of business and for investment purposes. EdgePoint may acquire or dispose of additional securities of the Company or may enter into derivative or other transactions with respect to such securities on behalf of accounts it manages.

EdgePoint will prepare and file a report containing the information required by Form 62-103F1 – Required Disclosure under the Early Warning Requirements in connection with the matters referred to in this press release. Once filed, a copy of this report can be obtained by contacting Sayuri Childs, EdgePoint's Chief Compliance Officer, at (416) 963-9353. EdgePoint's head office is located at 150 Bloor Street West, Suite 500, Toronto, Ontario, M5S 2X9.

Optiva's head office is located at 2233 Argentia Rd, East Tower, Suite 302 Mississauga, Ontario L5N 2X7.

SOURCE EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.