Edge Copper Obtains Receipt for Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

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VANCOUVER, BC, March 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Edge Copper Corporation (TSXV: EDCU) ("Edge Copper" or the "Company") announced today that it has obtained a receipt for its preliminary short form base shelf prospectus filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada (other than Quebec).

Following the issuance of a receipt for a final short form base shelf prospectus (the "Base Shelf Prospectus"), the Company may issue and sell up to, in the aggregate, C$65 million (or the equivalent in United States dollars or other currencies) of common shares, debt securities, subscription receipts, warrants, units or any combination thereof (collectively, the "Securities") to the public in each of the provinces of Canada (other than Quebec) during the 25-month period following the issuance of the receipt.

If the Company decides to offer Securities to the public during that 25-month period, the specific terms, including the use of net proceeds from the relevant offering, will be described in a prospectus supplement to the Base Shelf Prospectus, which will be filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The Securities may be offered in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined at the time of the offering, subject to applicable securities laws. The Company may also offer Securities from time to time in private placements or in public offerings which are not made pursuant to the Base Shelf Prospectus.

The filing of the Base Shelf Prospectus is expected to provide flexibility for the Company to finance ongoing exploration and development of its wholly-owned Zonia Copper Project. The Company has no current intention or plan to effect an offering of Securities under the Base Shelf Prospectus.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these Securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification of the Securities under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

A copy of the preliminary base shelf prospectus can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Edge Copper Corporation

Edge Copper Corporation is a copper-focused exploration and development company advancing its wholly-owned Zonia Copper Project, a past-producing heap leach operation on private land, located in Arizona's historic Walnut Grove mining district. With existing infrastructure and significant potential for resource expansion, the Zonia Copper Project is well-positioned to become a key U.S. copper development project. For more information, please visit www.edgecopper.com.

EDGE COPPER FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION DISCLAIMER

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial and territorial securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the filing of the Base Shelf Prospectus or any prospectus supplement filed pursuant to the Base Shelf Prospectus, the potential issuance of Securities, the flexibility the Base Shelf Prospectus is expected to provide the Company to finance ongoing exploration and development of its wholly-owned Zonia Copper Project, the timeline for and development of the Zonia Copper Project, and other events or conditions that may occur in the future. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved and other similar expressions.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which may cause Edge Copper's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information. These include, among others, risks relating to: Edge Copper's lack of revenue or history of earnings, cash flow from operations or profitability; the price of and demand for copper; estimates of mineral resources; exploration, development and operating risks; the laws and regulations governing prospecting, development, production and other matters; health, safety and environmental hazards; Edge Copper's lack of revenue from operations and the anticipated equity financing to finance ongoing exploration and development; the need for and access to additional financing; the cost and availability of commodities required by Edge Copper's operations; public health crises; the requirement for adequate infrastructure to support the Company's mining, processing, development and exploration activities; the receipt and maintenance of permits; hazards not covered by insurance; increasing timelines and permitting requirements for the development of Edge Copper's projects; challenges to or impairment of title to the Company's properties; competition in the mining industry; the public's concern relating to the perceived effects of mining activities on the environment and host communities; the evolving regulatory obligations of public companies; the Company's dependence upon key management personnel and executives and competition for qualified personnel; future potential claims and legal proceedings; the integration of the Zonia Copper Project and Edge Copper's ability to hire and establish good relations with employees; potential undisclosed liabilities acquired in connection with the acquisition of the Zonia Copper Project; the volatility of the trading price of Edge Copper's Common Shares; the possibility that Edge Copper grants rights that restrict its ability to obtain additional financing; and Edge Copper's history with respect to the payment of dividends. The forward-looking information in this press release is based on several assumptions, including: no significant changes in applicable securities laws; the accuracy of Edge Copper's assessment of the development of the Zonia Copper Project; stability or increase in medium- and long-term copper prices; stability of exchange rates; obtaining permitting; Edge Copper's management achieving its development goals at the Zonia Copper Project; and the absence of any other factors that could cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated, intended or implied.

Risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond Edge Copper's control, could cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated, intended or implied by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors. Edge Copper cannot assure readers that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Although Edge Copper has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Risks and uncertainties about Edge Copper's business are more fully discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Edge Copper's Annual Information Form dated as of March 20, 2026, which is available under Edge Copper's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents Edge Copper's views and expectations as of the date of this press release. Edge Copper expects that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change. However, while Edge Copper may elect to update such forward-looking information at a future time, it has no current intention of doing so, except to the extent required by applicable law.

SOURCE Edge Copper Corporation

For further information regarding Edge Copper: Patricia Fong, Chief Financial Officer, Telephone: +1 604 307-1128, Email: [email protected]