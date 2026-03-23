Edge Copper Announces Early Exercise of Warrants by CEO for C$3.9 million

VANCOUVER, BC, March 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Edge Copper Corporation (TSXV: EDCU) ("Edge Copper" or the "Company") announces its Chair and CEO, Gil Clausen, has elected to early exercise 6,500,000 warrants at an exercise price of C$0.60 per warrant generating gross proceeds of C$3.9 million to the Company. Each warrant entitles Mr. Clausen to acquire one Edge Copper common share. The warrants were previously issued in connection with the Company's October 2025 financing in connection with the acquisition of the Zonia Copper Project and were scheduled to expire on April 30, 2027. The early exercise provides immediate non-dilutive capital and further strengthens the Company's balance sheet. The proceeds will be for supporting ongoing exploration, project advancement activities and general corporate purposes. With the exercise of these warrants, Mr. Clausen now holds 26,221,198 Edge Copper shares, or approximately 20.5% of Edge Copper's issued and outstanding common shares.

About Edge Copper Corporation

Edge Copper Corporation is a copper-focused exploration and development company advancing its wholly-owned Zonia Copper Project, a past-producing heap leach operation on private land, located in Arizona's historic Walnut Grove mining district. With solid economics, existing infrastructure and significant potential for resource expansion, the Zonia Copper Project is well-positioned to become a key U.S. copper development project. For more information, please visit www.edgecopper.com.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Edge Copper Corporation

Further Information: For further information regarding Edge Copper: Patricia Fong, Chief Financial Officer, Telephone: +1 604 307-1128, Email: [email protected]