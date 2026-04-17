Edge Copper Announces AGM Voting Results

VANCOUVER, BC, April 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Edge Copper Corporation (TSXV: EDCU) ("Edge Copper" or the "Company") announces the results of the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting ("the Meeting") held on April 16, 2026. A total of 43,696,361 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 36.05% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

The results for the items voted at the Meeting are as follows:

Number of Directors Votes

For %

For Votes

Against %

Against Set the number of directors at seven 43,684,687 99.97 % 11,674 0.03 %









Election of Directors Votes

For %

For Votes

Withheld %

Withheld Gilmour Clausen 43,679,752 99.96 % 16,609 0.04 % Letitia Wong 43,675,753 99.95 % 20,608 0.05 % Joseph Longpre 43,675,752 99.95 % 20,609 0.05 % Lance Newman 43,675,752 99.95 % 20,609 0.05 % Rod Pace 43,675,752 99.95 % 20,609 0.05 % Robert Kopple 43,297,192 99.09 % 399,169 0.91 % Keith Henderson 43,432,523 99.40 % 263,838 0.60 %

The Company reports shareholders reappointed Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors for the ensuing year, and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration.



Votes

For %

For Votes

Withheld %

Withheld Appointment of Davidson & Company LLP 43,691,228 99.99 % 5,133 0.01 %

The Company's shareholders voted for the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan:



Votes

For %

For Votes

Against %

Against Approval of Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan 4,004,916 * 96.82 % 131,732 3.18 %



* Excluding 39,559,713 shares held by Insiders

RSU and DSU Grants

The Company has granted 3,404,598 restricted share units ("RSUs") to certain officers and 362,320 deferred share units ("DSUs") to certain directors of the Company pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. These grants were in connection with management and Board compensation. The RSUs will vest one third thereof on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the date of grant.

About Edge Copper Corporation

Edge Copper Corporation is a copper-focused exploration and development company advancing its 100%-owned Zonia Copper Project in Arizona. Zonia is a past-producing heap leach operation on private land, located in Arizona's historic Walnut Grove mining district. With solid economics, existing infrastructure and significant potential for resource expansion, Zonia is well-positioned to become a key U.S. copper development project. For more information, please visit www.edgecopper.com.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Edge Copper Corporation

Further Information: For further information regarding Edge Copper: Patricia Fong, Chief Financial Officer, Telephone: +1 604 307-1128, Email: [email protected]