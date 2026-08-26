Edge Copper Intersects 287 ft at 0.73% Total Copper, including 190 ft at 1.01% Total Copper, at Zonia

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- Edge Copper Corporation (TSX: EDCU) ("Edge Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from ten additional diamond drill holes completed as part of its ongoing approximately 54,000-foot drilling program at the Company's 100%-owned Zonia Copper Project ("Zonia" or the "Project") in Arizona. These results bring the total number of holes reported from the current program to 37.

Figure 1: Drill hole plan location map. Cross section locations shown in Figures 2 and 3 are shown by blue lines. Figure 2: Cross section (looking NE) showing the location of drill hole ZND0032. The hole was drilled as an undercut of a number of short historical holes and confirms high-grade oxide copper mineralization in the central part of the deposit. The deepest interval in ZND0032, from approximately 740 ft, is mixed oxide-sulfide mineralization; mineralized intervals from above this depth are predominantly oxide. Drill hole ZND0027 is also shown for reference, and was previously reported in the July 8, 2026 release and intersected 697 ft grading 0.28% CuT from 191 ft, including 170 ft grading 0.47% CuT and 180 ft grading 0.37% CuT. Historical holes are shown by the narrower drill hole traces. All drill holes color-coded by total copper percent. Cross section location is shown on Figure 1. Figure 3: Cross section (looking NE) showing the location of drill hole ZND0058. The hole was drilled beyond the current PEA Design Pit and intersected broad, higher-grade oxide copper mineralization at depth, extending mineralization beyond the current pit limit. The deepest interval in ZND0058, from 777 ft, is mixed oxide-sulfide mineralization; mineralized intervals above this depth are predominantly oxide. Note that drill hole ZND0058 intersected oxide copper mineralization below the modeled base of oxide from the recent PEA, and the thicker dashed red line shows an approximate updated base of oxide based on the new drill hole. Similarly, the dashed blue line shows the updated base of mixed (top of sulfide) based on the new drill hole. Sulfide mineralization is present at depth in drill hole ZND0058 below the oxide and oxide/mixed intervals reported in this news release. Sulfide mineralization in drill hole ZND0058 is awaiting full element analysis, and only copper assays have been returned and are plotted. The sulfide section awaits Au, Ag, and Mo analysis, and will be reported with other sulfide hole samples when full assays are completed. Historical holes are shown by the narrower drill hole traces. All drill holes color-coded by total copper percent. Cross section location is shown on Figure 1.

The principal result in this release is hole ZND0032 drilled in the central part of the deposit as an undercut beneath a number of short historical holes. The hole returned 287 feet (ft) grading 0.73% Total Copper (CuT) from 13 ft, including 190 ft grading 1.01% CuT, in addition to two broad intervals: 252 ft grading 0.26% CuT from 350 ft, including 112 ft grading 0.41% CuT; and 168 ft grading 0.26% CuT from 642 ft, including 50 ft grading 0.35% CuT. See Figure 2 for the ZND0032 cross section.

Hole ZND0032 confirms high-grade oxide copper mineralization in an area previously defined only by shallow historical drilling, and represents the highest-grade interval intersected to date in the current program. The multiple mineralized zones, separated by narrow, weakly mineralized intervals, indicate that oxide copper mineralization extends over approximately 550 ft of true vertical extent in the central deposit area, with the highest grades occurring in the upper, near surface zone.

Drill Hole Highlights

ZND0032 returned 287 ft grading 0.73% CuT from 13 ft, including 190 ft grading 1.01% CuT, plus two additional broad intervals: 252 ft grading 0.26% CuT from 350 ft, including 112 ft grading 0.41% CuT; and 168 ft grading 0.26% CuT from 642 ft, including 50 ft grading 0.35% CuT.

ZND0058 returned 165 ft grading 0.46% CuT from 579 ft, including 104 ft grading 0.64% CuT , together with a separate interval of 136 ft grading 0.13% CuT from 777 ft – extending oxide/mixed mineralization beyond the current PEA Design Pit on the northwestern margin of the deposit (see Figure 3 for ZND0058 cross section).





, together with a separate interval of 136 ft grading 0.13% CuT from 777 ft – extending oxide/mixed mineralization beyond the current PEA Design Pit on the northwestern margin of the deposit (see Figure 3 for ZND0058 cross section). ZND0005 returned 188 ft grading 0.55% CuT from 2 ft – confirming the presence of high-grade oxide copper mineralization in the southern portion of the deposit.





– confirming the presence of high-grade oxide copper mineralization in the southern portion of the deposit. ZND0052 returned 522 ft grading 0.15% CuT from 570 ft, including 40 ft grading 0.47% CuT from 780 ft – extending oxide copper mineralization beyond the current PEA Design Pit on the northwestern margin of the deposit.

The ten holes reported in this press release establish repeated broad intervals of copper mineralization from near surface to depth and reinforce the continuity and scale of the Zonia copper system. The results include both higher-grade zones and broad lower-grade mineralized envelopes that will provide important new inputs to the Company's geological and resource models. For a complete drill hole table please see Appendix A.

"These are strong results for Zonia, led by the three broad intervals in ZND0032," said Gil Clausen, Chair and CEO of Edge Copper. "The near-surface interval of 287 feet at 0.73% total copper, including 190 feet at 1.01%, combines meaningful width and grade. The two additional broad intervals farther down the same hole demonstrate that the mineralized system continues through a substantial vertical extent.

"ZND0058 adds another important higher-grade result, while the broad intervals in ZND0052, ZND0050, ZND0033 and ZND0043 further establish continuity across the deposit. Taken together, these holes strengthen our confidence in the scale of the Zonia system and provide valuable new information for the geological and resource models now being advanced.

"We remain disciplined in our interpretation. The full significance of these results will be determined through integration with geology, sequential copper analyses, additional drilling and resource modeling, but they represent a very encouraging step in the advancement of Zonia."

Program Outlook

Edge Copper is incorporating the new results into its evolving geological and resource models for Zonia. Current work includes:

integrating oriented core, geological logging and high-resolution core scanning data from the reported holes to support a high-quality, fully-integrated dataset to support geological and resource models;





evaluating the continuity and geometry of the higher-grade intervals in ZND0032 and ZND0058;





refining the oxide, mixed and sulfide boundaries using sequential copper analyses and core scanning data;





continuing drilling to test the limits of the mineralized system along strike, down dip;





advancing metallurgical test work on representative mineralized material; and





progressing the technical work required to support an updated Zonia Mineral Resource estimate in Q4 2026.

The Company expects to continue reporting drill results as assays, QA/QC review and geological interpretation are completed.

QA/QC

All drill samples were collected under the supervision of the Company's geological staff in accordance with industry-standard quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") procedures.

Samples are from HQ-diameter core. Core is scanned and logged by the Company's geology team before being cut. Half-core HQ samples are prepared for assay, and the remaining material is retained at site for future reference.

The Company's QA/QC program includes the insertion of certified reference materials, blanks and duplicate samples at regular intervals within the sample stream. The Company also conducts ongoing reviews of laboratory QA/QC performance to ensure analytical reliability and accuracy.

Assay samples were picked up directly from site by Skyline Assayers and Laboratories ("Skyline") and transported to Skyline's laboratory facility in Tucson, Arizona for preparation and analysis. Skyline is accredited and independent of the Company.

Sample preparation included drying, crushing, splitting and pulverizing prior to analysis. Copper assays were determined using Skyline's single-element assay method, consisting of three-acid digestion followed by atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) determination for total copper.

Significant intervals reported in this news release were calculated using a 0.10% CuT cut-off. All drill core is oriented where possible. Drill holes in the current program were drilled at inclinations of approximately -45 to -58 degrees and generally oriented towards the southeast, broadly orthogonal to the interpreted strike and dip of the mineralized system, associated foliation and the major bounding fault structures. Based on the current geological interpretation and drill geometry, intervals reported in this news release are interpreted to represent approximate true thicknesses.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Patrick B. Redmond, Ph.D., P.Geo., a consultant to the Company, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Dr. Redmond has verified the technical data supporting this news release by reviewing assay data, QA/QC results, drill logs, sampling records and drill hole collar/survey information.

About Edge Copper Corporation

Edge Copper Corporation is a copper-focused exploration and development company advancing its 100%-owned Zonia Copper Project in Arizona. Zonia is a past-producing heap leach copper operation in Arizona's historic Walnut Grove mining district. Supported by existing infrastructure, a current Preliminary Economic Assessment, and multiple resource expansions, Zonia is a well-positioned U.S. copper development project. Edge Copper is focused on unlocking additional value through resource expansion, metallurgical optimization, and disciplined technical advancement to support the project's progression toward future development. For more information, please visit www.edgecopper.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's current and planned perimeter, step-out and infill drilling; the interpretation and potential refinement of the structural model, deposit geometry, oxide copper envelope and oxide-sulfide boundary; the potential expansion of the Zonia mineralized system; the use of drilling results to support future Mineral Resource evaluation, potential resource classification changes and mining analysis; the scope and timing of additional infill drilling; the timing and objectives of sulfide-zone reporting and metallurgical test work; and the anticipated timing of an updated Mineral Resource estimate.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that management believes to be reasonable as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding assay turnaround times, drill performance, geological continuity, interpretation of drilling and scanning data, laboratory and metallurgical performance, availability of personnel and equipment, copper prices, financing, permitting and regulatory requirements, and the Company's ability to complete planned exploration and technical work.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to exploration and development, uncertainty in geological interpretation and Mineral Resource estimates, metallurgical recovery, commodity prices, financing, permitting, title, environmental matters, availability of personnel and equipment, and general economic and market conditions.

Statements regarding potential resource conversion, expansion, deposit limits or improved geological definition are conceptual and forward-looking and do not constitute a new or updated Mineral Resource estimate. There is no certainty that the current program will result in an expanded Mineral Resource, a change in resource classification or support any revised production profile. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information.

FIGURES:

The PEA Design Pit referenced in the previous figures is based on the Company's current technical report for Zonia titled National Instrument 43-101 Revised Technical Report 2026 Preliminary Economic Assessment Yavapai County, Arizona, USA with a Report Date of April 7, 2026. The results of the Company's preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") are preliminary in nature and include Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves. There is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

APPENDIX A: Drill Hole Data

Table 1: Drill Hole Details

Hole ID Easting (ft) Northing (ft) Elevation (ft) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Total Depth (ft) ZND0005 483143 1200460 4622 138 -48 797 ZND0017 485591 1204756 4361 132 -48 860 ZND0029 484450 1202030 4512 142 -48 349 ZND0031 486930 1206158 4480 135 -45 993 ZND0032 483820 1202465 4592 146 -49 872 ZND0033 486575 1204778 4456 142 -48 570 ZND0043 486912 1205585 4473 111 -48 617 ZND0050 486905 1205355 4477 134 -48 521 ZND0052 484723 1204510 4613 132 -50 1118 ZND0058 484195 1203815 4617 135 -50 2112

Notes: Coordinates are in Arizona State Plane (EPSG:2223). Total depth is rounded to the nearest foot. Actual hole dips are reported in the table; drill orientations were designed to be approximately orthogonal to foliation and major bounding fault structures.

Table 2: Significant Intercept Table

Hole ID From (ft) To (ft) Length (ft) CuT% ZND0005 2 190 188 0.55 ZND0017 132 208 76 0.18 ZND0017 240 490 250 0.19 including 327 360 33 0.37 ZND0029 1 190 189 0.19 including 90 134 44 0.33 ZND0031 71 126 55 0.16 ZND0031 253 372 119 0.12 ZND0031 437 482 45 0.11 ZND0031 541 740 199 0.23 ZND0032 13 300 287 0.73 including 50 240 190 1.01 ZND0032 350 602 252 0.26 including 480 592 112 0.41 ZND0032 642 810 168 0.26 including 672 722 50 0.35 ZND0033 0 336 336 0.16 ZND0033 503 560 57 0.11 ZND0043 0 90 90 0.14 ZND0043 229 520 291 0.21 ZND0050 0 440 440 0.14 ZND0052 570 1092 522 0.15 including 780 820 40 0.47 ZND0058 50 93 43 0.21 ZND0058 579 744 165 0.46 including 640 744 104 0.64 ZND0058 777 913 136 0.13

Notes: From and To values are down-hole depths and are rounded to the nearest foot. Significant intervals were calculated using a 0.10% CuT cut-off. CuT means total copper. Reported intercepts are oxide copper mineralization, although some intervals may include minor mixed oxide-sulfide mineralization. The mixed oxide-sulfide transition zone at Zonia is generally narrow (see Figures 2, 3 and 5). For the purposes of this news release, the interpreted base of oxide mineralization was determined visually by the Company's geological team, assisted by scanning data. Final modeling of the oxide copper boundary is expected to incorporate sequential copper analyses and additional geological modeling in future technical studies. All drill core is oriented where possible. Drill holes in the current program were drilled at inclinations of -45 to -58 degrees and generally oriented towards the southeast, orthogonal to the interpreted strike and dip of the mineralized system, associated foliation and the major bounding fault structures. Based on the current geological interpretation and drill geometry, intervals reported in this news release are interpreted to represent approximate true thicknesses. Samples are from HQ-diameter core. Core is scanned and logged by the Company's geology team before being cut. Half-core HQ samples are prepared for assay and the remaining material is retained at site for future reference. Each assay batch is submitted with duplicates, standards and blanks to monitor laboratory quality. Laboratory assays reported in this news release are derived exclusively from analytical testing completed by Skyline Assayers and Laboratories.

SOURCE Edge Copper Corporation

Further Information: For further information regarding Edge Copper: Patricia Fong, Chief Financial Officer, Telephone: +1 604 307-1128, Email: [email protected]