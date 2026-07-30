Edge Copper Announces Graduation to the Toronto Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC, July 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- Edge Copper Corporation (TSXV: EDCU) ("Edge Copper"or the"Company") is pleased to announce that it will be graduating from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX").

The Company's common shares are expected to commence trading on the TSX at market open on August 5, 2026 under the trading symbol "EDCU". In connection with the graduation, the common shares of Edge Copper will be concurrently delisted from the TSXV. Shareholders are not required to take any action in connection with the graduation; Edge Copper's trading symbol and the CUSIP for its common shares remain unchanged.

"Graduating to the Toronto Stock Exchange marks an important milestone for Edge Copper and reflects the progress we have made in establishing the Company as a new copper development company," commented Letitia Wong, President of Edge Copper. "We believe this transition will provide a strong platform from which to advance our project and execute on our long-term strategy. This listing enhances our visibility, broadens our access to institutional investors globally, and positions us alongside a larger community of established mining companies. We are excited about the opportunities ahead."

About Edge Copper Corporation

Edge Copper Corporation is a copper-focused exploration and development company advancing its 100%-owned Zonia Copper Project in Arizona. Zonia is a past-producing heap leach copper operation in Arizona's historic Walnut Grove mining district. Supported by existing infrastructure, a current Preliminary Economic Assessment, and multiple resource expansions, Zonia is a well-positioned U.S. copper development project. Edge Copper is focused on unlocking additional value through resource expansion, metallurgical optimization, and disciplined technical advancement to support the project's progression toward future development. For more information, please visit www.edgecopper.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes statements regarding the timing of listing of common shares of Edge Copper on the TSX and the concurrent delisting from the TSXV; final approval of the listing by the TSX, subject to the Company fulfilling all of the requirements of the TSX, including receipt of all required documentation on or before October 15, 2026; and the impact of the graduation on Edge Copper's business, ability to advance the Edge Copper's project, access institutional investors and execute on the Company's long-term strategy. These statements are based on current management expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond Edge Copper's control, and which could cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated, intended or implied by forward-looking information. Risks, uncertainties and management's assumptions about Edge Copper's business are more fully discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Edge Copper's Annual Information Form dated as of March 20, 2026, which is available under Edge Copper's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Edge Copper cannot assure readers that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Although Edge Copper has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Edge Copper undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Edge Copper Corporation

For further information regarding Edge Copper: Patricia Fong, Chief Financial Officer, Telephone: +1 604 307-1128, Email: [email protected]