Edge Copper Intersects 290 ft at 0.40% CuT in Hole ZND0028 Beyond the PEA Design Pit at the Northwestern End of Zonia

ZND0028 includes 50 ft at 1.69% CuT and intersects oxide mineralization well below the modeled base of oxide; 27 holes reported to date continue to reinforce continuity and expansion potential

VANCOUVER, BC, July 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- Edge Copper Corporation (TSXV: EDCU) ("Edge Copper"or the"Company") is pleased to report assay results from seven additional diamond drill holes completed as part of its ongoing drill program at the Company's 100%-owned Zonia Copper Project ("Zonia" or the "Project") in Arizona.

Figure 1: Drill-Hole Plan location map Figure 2: Cross section through drill hole ZND0028 at the northwestern end of Zonia. The hole intersected broad oxide copper mineralization beyond the current PEA Design Pit as well below the modelled base of oxide, including 50 ft grading 1.69% CuT. The thicker dashed red line shows an approximate updated base of oxide based on the new drill hole. Historical holes are shown by the narrower drill hole traces. All drill holes color-coded by total copper percent. Cross section location is shown on Figure 1.

The principal result in this release is ZND0028, drilled near the northwestern end of the current PEA Design Pit. The hole returned 290 ft grading 0.40% CuT from 441 ft, including 50 ft grading 1.69% CuT, together with a separate 45 ft interval grading 0.45% CuT from 332 ft. As shown in Figure 2, ZND0028 intersected oxide mineralization beyond the pit limit as well as below the currently modeled base of oxide. This provides an important new data point for evaluating the potential depth and extent of the oxide mineralization at the northwestern end of the deposit.

Final interpretation will incorporate follow-up drilling, sequential copper analyses and additional geological and resource modeling. The other holes reported today were drilled primarily as infill and returned broad intervals of oxide mineralization that reinforce continuity within the current mineral resource area. These results bring the total number of holes reported from the current program to 27.

Taken together, the 27 holes reported to date are meeting the program's objectives: increasing confidence within the known resource and identifying areas where the current model may understate the extent of the oxide system. ZND0028, together with other broad northern intersections, supports the Company's evolving interpretation that the northern and northwestern limits remain incompletely defined. Drilling is now shifting toward systematic perimeter testing of hanging-wall and footwall contacts and continuity along strike, up-dip and down-dip. The full significance of the results will be evaluated as additional drilling, assays and modeling are completed.

Drill Hole Highlights

ZND0028 returned 290 ft grading 0.40% CuT from 441 ft, including 50 ft grading 1.69% CuT, plus a separate 45 ft interval grading 0.45% CuT from 332 ft -- extending oxide mineralization beyond the current PEA Design Pit at the northwestern end of the deposit and intersecting mineralization well below the modelled base of oxide.

returned 290 ft grading 0.40% CuT from 441 ft, including 50 ft grading 1.69% CuT, plus a separate 45 ft interval grading 0.45% CuT from 332 ft -- extending oxide mineralization beyond the current PEA Design Pit at the northwestern end of the deposit and intersecting mineralization well below the modelled base of oxide. ZND0011 returned 350 ft grading 0.31% CuT from 80 ft, including 220 ft grading 0.37% CuT -- a strong infill result that confirms historical drill hole data in this part of the deposit.

returned 350 ft grading 0.31% CuT from 80 ft, including 220 ft grading 0.37% CuT -- a strong infill result that confirms historical drill hole data in this part of the deposit. ZND0037 returned 575 ft grading 0.26% CuT from 10 ft, including 195 ft grading 0.35% CuT.

returned 575 ft grading 0.26% CuT from 10 ft, including 195 ft grading 0.35% CuT. ZND0020 returned 472 ft grading 0.22% CuT from 45 ft, including 80 ft grading 0.35% CuT.

"These results continue to confirm the continuity and grade of the oxide system at Zonia," said Gil Clausen, Chair and CEO of Edge Copper. "ZND0028 is an important boundary result. It extends mineralization beyond the northwestern limit of the current PEA Design Pit and well below the modeled base of oxide, including 50 ft grading 1.69% CuT. Together with other broad northern intersections, it is beginning to change our working view of the potential scale of the oxide system in this area. More drilling and modeling are required, but ZND0028 is a clear priority for follow-up."

ZND0028 Highlights Northeast Expansion Potential

ZND0028 was drilled near the northwestern limit of the current resource and PEA Design Pit. Figure 2 shows the location of the drill hole outside the PEA pit design. Together with other drill holes in this northern area, this hole strengthens the Company's working interpretation that oxide mineralization may extend farther and deeper than reflected in the PEA model at the northwestern end of the deposit. This interpretation remains preliminary and subject to sequential copper analyses, follow-up drilling and additional modeling.

The remaining holes were designed principally to test continuity, grade distribution and geological interpretation within the current resource. ZND0011, ZND0020, ZND0022 and ZND0037 add data to the Company's geological and resource models, while ZND0048 adds another mineralized intersection at the northern end of the deposit. The results support increasing confidence in the current resource, potential future conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources to the Indicated category, and evaluation of expansion potential beyond the current PEA Design Pit. Hole locations are shown in Figure 1, the ZND0028 cross section in Figure 2, and complete drill-hole tables in Appendix A.

The PEA Design Pit referenced in the following figures is based on the Company's current technical report for Zonia titled National Instrument 43-101 Revised Technical Report 2026 Preliminary Economic Assessment Yavapai County, Arizona, USA with a Report Date of April 7, 2026. The results of the Company's preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") are preliminary in nature and include Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves. There is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Program Outlook

The Zonia drill program has progressed from infill drilling, aimed at converting Inferred Mineral Resources to the Indicated category, to perimeter drilling designed to define the edges of, and expand, the oxide system, as demonstrated by the high-grade intersection in ZND0028. Over the coming months, Edge Copper plans to:

continue drilling around the deposit perimeter to define the edges of, and expand, the mineralized system, establishing contacts where margins are faulted;

incorporate ZND0028 and other the resource expansion holes into the internal geological and resource model and determine the remaining infill drilling required for future resource evaluation and mining analysis;

report initial assay results from drilling into the sulfide zone beneath the oxide deposit in Q3 2026, subject to completion of QA/QC review and technical interpretation;

commence metallurgical test work in late August 2026 on representative material from eight completed large-diameter drill holes spanning the principal mineralized domains and lithologies; and

continue advancing the work required to support an updated Zonia Mineral Resource estimate in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The Company expects to continue reporting drill results as assays, QA/QC review and geological interpretation are completed.

QA/QC

All drill samples were collected under the supervision of the Company's geological staff in accordance with industry-standard quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") procedures.

Samples are from HQ-diameter core. Core is scanned and logged by the Company's geology team before being cut. Half-core HQ samples are prepared for assay, and the remaining material is retained at site for future reference.

The Company's QA/QC program includes the insertion of certified reference materials, blanks and duplicate samples at regular intervals within the sample stream. The Company also conducts ongoing reviews of laboratory QA/QC performance to ensure analytical reliability and accuracy.

Assay samples were picked up directly from site by Skyline Assayers and Laboratories ("Skyline") and transported to Skyline's laboratory facility in Tucson, Arizona for preparation and analysis. Skyline is accredited and independent of the Company.

Sample preparation included drying, crushing, splitting and pulverizing prior to analysis. Copper assays were determined using Skyline's single-element assay method, consisting of three-acid digestion followed by atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) determination for total copper.

Significant intervals reported in this news release were calculated using a 0.10% CuT cut-off. All drill core is oriented where possible. Drill holes in the current program were drilled at inclinations of approximately -45 to -58 degrees and generally oriented towards the southeast, broadly orthogonal to the interpreted strike and dip of the mineralized system, associated foliation and the major bounding fault structures. Based on the current geological interpretation and drill geometry, intervals reported in this news release are interpreted to represent approximate true thicknesses.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Patrick B. Redmond, Ph.D., P.Geo., a consultant to the Company, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Dr. Redmond has verified the technical data supporting this news release by reviewing assay data, QA/QC results, drill logs, sampling records and drill hole collar/survey information.

About Edge Copper Corporation

Edge Copper Corporation is a copper-focused exploration and development company advancing its 100%-owned Zonia Copper Project in Arizona. Zonia is a past-producing heap leach copper operation in Arizona's historic Walnut Grove mining district. Supported by existing infrastructure, a current Preliminary Economic Assessment, and multiple resource expansions, Zonia is a well-positioned U.S. copper development project. Edge Copper is focused on unlocking additional value through resource expansion, metallurgical optimization, and disciplined technical advancement to support the project's progression toward future development. For more information, please visit www.edgecopper.com.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's current and planned perimeter, step-out and infill drilling; the interpretation and potential refinement of the structural model, deposit geometry, oxide copper envelope and oxide-sulfide boundary; the potential expansion of the Zonia mineralized system; the use of drilling results to support future Mineral Resource evaluation, potential resource classification changes and mining analysis; the scope and timing of additional infill drilling; the timing and objectives of sulfide-zone reporting and metallurgical test work; and the anticipated timing of an updated Mineral Resource estimate.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that management believes to be reasonable as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding assay turnaround times, drill performance, geological continuity, interpretation of drilling and scanning data, laboratory and metallurgical performance, availability of personnel and equipment, copper prices, financing, permitting and regulatory requirements, and the Company's ability to complete planned exploration and technical work.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to exploration and development, uncertainty in geological interpretation and Mineral Resource estimates, metallurgical recovery, commodity prices, financing, permitting, title, environmental matters, availability of personnel and equipment, and general economic and market conditions.

Statements regarding potential resource conversion, expansion, deposit limits or improved geological definition are conceptual and forward-looking and do not constitute a new or updated Mineral Resource estimate. There is no certainty that the current program will result in an expanded Mineral Resource, a change in resource classification or support any revised production profile. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information.

APPENDIX A: Drill Hole Data

Table 1: Drill Hole Details

Hole ID Easting (ft) Northing (ft) Elevation (ft) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Total Depth (ft) ZND0008 485454 1204493 4342 137 -48 752 ZND0011 482443 1201262 4694 140 -45 867 ZND0020 486157 1204981 4377 138 -48 661 ZND0022 486322 1205189 4358 144 -47 568 ZND0028 486694 1205760 4460 138 -46 860 ZND0037 485975 1204319 4462 110 -45 676 ZND0048 486650 1206016 4464 135 -45 846

Notes: Coordinates are in Arizona State Plane (EPSG:2223). Total depth is rounded to the nearest foot. Actual hole dips are reported in the table; drill orientations were designed to be approximately orthogonal to foliation and major bounding fault structures.

Table 2: Significant Intercept Table

Hole ID From (ft) To (ft) Length (ft) CuT% ZND0008 19 338 319 0.14 ZND0008 534 732 198 0.18 including 685 732 47 0.37 ZND0011 80 430 350 0.31 including 180 400 220 0.37 ZND0020 45 517 472 0.22 including 48 91 43 0.34 including 321 401 80 0.35 ZND0022 13 550 537 0.16 ZND0028 97 240 143 0.14 ZND0028 332 377 45 0.45 ZND0028 441 731 290 0.40 including 480 530 50 1.69 ZND0037 10 585 575 0.26 including 95 290 195 0.35 ZND0048 700 830 130 0.18

Notes:

From and To values are down-hole depths and are rounded to the nearest foot. Significant intervals were calculated using a 0.10% CuT cut-off. CuT means total copper.

Reported intercepts are oxide copper mineralization, although some intervals may include minor mixed oxide-sulfide mineralization.

Final modeling of the oxide copper boundary is expected to incorporate sequential copper analyses and additional geological modeling in future technical studies.

All drill core is oriented where possible.

Drill holes in the current program were drilled at inclinations of -45 to -58 degrees and generally oriented towards the southeast, orthogonal to the interpreted strike and dip of the mineralized system, associated foliation and the major bounding fault structures.

Based on the current geological interpretation and drill geometry, intervals reported in this news release are interpreted to represent approximate true thicknesses.

Samples are from HQ-diameter core. Core is scanned and logged by the Company's geology team before being cut. Half-core HQ samples are prepared for assay and the remaining material is retained at site for future reference. Each assay batch is submitted with duplicates, standards and blanks to monitor laboratory quality.

Laboratory assays reported in this news release are derived exclusively from analytical testing completed by Skyline Assayers and Laboratories.

SOURCE Edge Copper Corporation

For further information regarding Edge Copper: Patricia Fong, Chief Financial Officer, Telephone: +1 604 307-1128, Email: [email protected]