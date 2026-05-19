Edge Copper Initial Drilling Confirms Broad Oxide Copper Mineralization and Expansion Potential at Zonia

Drill Hole Highlights

ZND0014 returned 621 ft grading 0.23% CuT from 79 ft, including 77 ft grading 0.34% CuT and 174 ft grading 0.36% CuT.

returned 621 ft grading 0.23% CuT from 79 ft, including 77 ft grading 0.34% CuT and 174 ft grading 0.36% CuT. ZND0003 returned 247 ft grading 0.36% CuT from 170 ft and intersected oxide copper mineralization below the currently modelled base of oxide.

returned 247 ft grading 0.36% CuT from 170 ft and intersected oxide copper mineralization below the currently modelled base of oxide. ZND0002 returned 306 ft grading 0.25% CuT from 24 ft, including 78 ft grading 0.38% CuT.

returned 306 ft grading 0.25% CuT from 24 ft, including 78 ft grading 0.38% CuT. ZND0009 returned 236 ft grading 0.29% CuT from 504 ft, including 90 ft grading 0.43% CuT.

returned 236 ft grading 0.29% CuT from 504 ft, including 90 ft grading 0.43% CuT. ZND0019 returned 264 ft grading 0.22% CuT from 266 ft, including 67 ft grading 0.45% CuT.

"These initial results are meeting the objectives of the program: increasing confidence in the existing resource model while identifying opportunities to expand the oxide copper system," said Gil Clausen, Chair and CEO of Edge Copper. "Zonia has the potential to be more than a fixed resource inventory. The current program is designed to evaluate meaningful resource growth, including an internal objective of assessing the potential for approximately 50% resource growth, which, if supported by additional drilling, metallurgy, resource modelling and future engineering studies, could support evaluation of higher production rates and longer mine life scenarios. These first holes are an encouraging step."

Drill Program and Growth Objective

The current program is focused on resource conversion, oxide copper-envelope definition, metallurgical data collection and expansion drilling. Infill drilling is designed to increase confidence in the existing resource model and support conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources to the Indicated category, while step-out drilling is designed to test for mineralization along strike to the northeast and southwest, and lateral extensions toward interpreted bounding structures.

The next phase of the program features step-out expansion holes designed to test more areas outside the Pit Shell and evaluate whether the oxide copper mineralized zone extends along strike and laterally within the broader structural corridor. Drilling completed to date indicates the deposit remains open along strike, consistent with the Company's geological model and prior interpretations.

Management has set an internal planning objective for the current work program to test whether Zonia can support a mineral resource approximately 50% larger than the current estimate. This objective is conceptual and forward-looking, is not a mineral resource estimate and depends on the results of additional drilling, assay, metallurgical, geological modelling and engineering work. There is no certainty that the current program will result in an expanded mineral resource or support a different production profile.

For a drill hole location map, see Figure 1. For a complete table of the eleven drill holes reported in this release, including ZND0004, which returned no significant intercepts, see Appendix A.

Highlighted Drill Results

ZND0014 - Northwestern Margin

621 ft grading 0.23% CuT from 79 ft, including 77 ft grading 0.34% CuT and 174 ft grading 0.36% CuT

Hole ZND0014 was drilled along the northwestern margin of the deposit near the limit of the Pit Shell. The drill hole was oriented at -52 degrees toward the southeast and intersected a broad zone of oxide copper mineralization extending along the northwestern margin of the current resource area. The broad interval of oxide copper mineralization intersected in the hole suggests potential to expand the oxide copper mineralized zone and may support future evaluation of pit-shell expansion to the northwest. See Figure 2.

ZND0003 - Southeastern Margin

247 ft grading 0.36% CuT from 170 ft

Hole ZND0003 was drilled near the southeastern margin of the currently defined resource at an inclination of -45 degrees toward the southeast and intersected a broad zone of oxide copper mineralization extending beyond the limit of the Pit Shell. The hole also intersected oxide copper mineralization below the currently modeled base of oxide. The new results are expected to support refinement of the modelled base of oxide in this area when incorporated into the updated geological and resource models. When combined with IP chargeability data and the Company's geological interpretation, the drilling suggests the Zonia porphyry system may extend to the southeast beyond the current known resource. See Figures 3 and 4.

ZND0002 - North-Central Deposit Area

306 ft grading 0.25% CuT from 24 ft, including 78 ft grading 0.38% CuT

Hole ZND0002 was drilled in the north-central area of the deposit at an inclination of -48 degrees toward the southeast and intersected a broad, shallow zone of oxide copper mineralization. The hole confirms continuity of near-surface mineralization in an area targeted for inferred-to-indicated resource conversion drilling and supports the current geological and resource model. The intercept also supports further refinement of the modelled oxide boundary in this area. See Figure 5.

ZND0009 - South-Central Deposit Area

236 ft grading 0.29% CuT from 504 ft, including 90 ft grading 0.43% CuT.

Hole ZND0009 was drilled in the south-central area of the deposit. The drill hole was oriented at -48 degrees toward the southeast and collared in the hanging wall of the interpreted fault bounding the western side of the deposit. After passing through the interpreted fault zone, the hole intersected a broad zone of oxide copper mineralization. The hole confirms continuity of the oxide copper mineralized zone in an area targeted for inferred-to-indicated resource conversion drilling and supports the current geological and resource model.

ZND0019 - Central Deposit Area

264 ft grading 0.22% CuT from 266 ft, including 67 ft grading 0.45% CuT.

Hole ZND0019 was drilled in the central area of the deposit at an inclination of -49 degrees toward the southeast and intersected a broad, shallow zone of oxide copper mineralization. The hole confirms continuity of near-surface mineralization in an area targeted for inferred-to-indicated resource conversion drilling and supports the current geological and resource model.

Geology, Geophysics and Next-Phase Targeting in the Current Drill Program

An updated structural interpretation suggests the Zonia porphyry system is bounded to the northwest and southeast by northeast-trending faults. Drilling completed to date indicates the deposit remains open along strike and laterally between these interpreted bounding faults, highlighting the potential for continued resource growth within this broader structural corridor.

The Company is also planning an additional induced polarization ("IP") survey to define the extent of the northeast-trending chargeability anomaly and assist in targeting potential extensions of the Zonia porphyry system beyond the current resource area. The existing chargeability anomaly has an interpreted strike length of approximately 4 km and remains open to the southwest.

All drill core from the current program is being scanned on site by GeologicAI using high-resolution RGB imaging, LiDAR, hyperspectral and X-ray fluorescence ("XRF") sensors. The resulting datasets support geological logging, alteration mapping, mineralogical characterization, targeting and integration into the Company's evolving geological model. GeologicAI-derived data are being reviewed in near real time and are being used to support ongoing geological interpretation, targeting refinement and drill hole planning as the program advances.

Assay results reported in this news release are derived exclusively from analytical testing completed by Skyline Assayers and Laboratories.

Metallurgical Program

An eight-hole metallurgical drilling program is underway at Zonia using large-diameter PQ core drilling to collect representative material for more detailed metallurgical analysis. The metallurgical drilling program is expected to be completed within the next month.

Sequential copper assays and metallurgical test work are planned or underway to further evaluate copper solubility, recovery characteristics and material variability across the deposit.

Resource Update

Drilling is ongoing and the Company expects to continue reporting drill results over the next several months, subject to assay laboratory turnaround times. Based on the results of this drill program, the Company expects to update the Zonia mineral resource in Q4 2026.

The Pit Shell and mineral resource referenced in this news release are based on the Company's current technical report for Zonia titled National Instrument 43-101 Revised Technical Report 2026 Preliminary Economic Assessment Yavapai County, Arizona, USA with a Report Date of April 7, 2026. The results of the Company's preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") are preliminary in nature and include Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves. There is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

QA/QC

All drill samples were collected under the supervision of the Company's geological staff in accordance with industry-standard quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") procedures.

Samples are from HQ-diameter core. Core is scanned and logged by the Company's geology team before being cut. Half-core HQ samples are prepared for assay and the remaining material is retained at site for future reference.

The Company's QA/QC program includes the insertion of certified reference materials, blanks and duplicate samples at regular intervals within the sample stream. The Company also conducts ongoing review of laboratory QA/QC performance to ensure analytical reliability and accuracy.

Assay samples were picked up directly from site by Skyline Assayers and Laboratories ("Skyline") and transported to Skyline's laboratory facility in Tucson, Arizona for preparation and analysis. Skyline is accredited and independent of the Company.

Sample preparation included drying, crushing, splitting and pulverizing prior to analysis. Copper assays were determined using Skyline's single-element assay method, consisting of three-acid digestion followed by atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) determination for total copper.

Significant intervals reported in this news release were calculated using a 0.10% CuT cut-off. All drill core is oriented where possible. Drill holes in the current program were drilled at inclinations of approximately -45 to -52 degrees and generally oriented towards the southeast, broadly orthogonal to the interpreted strike and dip of the mineralized system, associated foliation and the major bounding fault structures. Based on the current geological interpretation and drill geometry, intervals reported in this news release are interpreted to represent approximate true thicknesses.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Patrick B. Redmond, Ph.D., P.Geo., a consultant to the Company, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Dr. Redmond has verified the technical data supporting this news release by reviewing assay data, QA/QC results, drill logs, sampling records and drill hole collar/survey information.

About Edge Copper Corporation

Edge Copper Corporation is a copper-focused exploration and development company advancing its 100%-owned Zonia Copper Project in Arizona. Zonia is a past-producing heap leach operation on private land, located in Arizona's historic Walnut Grove mining district. With established infrastructure, a current preliminary economic assessment and multiple opportunities for resource expansion, Zonia is positioned as an attractive U.S. copper development project with potential to benefit from continued drilling, metallurgical work and technical studies. For more information, please visit www.edgecopper.com.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's exploration plans, the ongoing approximately 54,000-foot drill program, planned step-out expansion drilling, planned IP surveying, the eight-hole PQ metallurgical drilling program, sequential copper assays and metallurgical test work, the anticipated timing for completion of metallurgical drilling, the expected timing of future drill results, the expected timing of an updated mineral resource, the potential refinement or modification of the modelled base of oxide, the potential expansion of the oxide copper mineralized zone, the potential extension of the Zonia porphyry system, the Company's internal objective of evaluating approximately 50% resource growth and the potential for future studies to evaluate higher production rates or longer mine life scenarios.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that management believes to be reasonable at the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding expected assay turnaround times, drill performance, geologic continuity, interpretation of drilling and geophysical data, the availability and reliability of metallurgical results, copper prices, availability of financing, permitting and regulatory requirements, labour and equipment availability, and the Company's ability to complete planned exploration and technical work. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information, including risks related to exploration and development, uncertainty of mineral resource estimates, metallurgical recovery, commodity prices, financing, permitting, title, environmental mattsers, availability of personnel and equipment, and general economic and market conditions.

The Company's resource-growth objective is conceptual and forward-looking, is not a mineral resource estimate and should not be interpreted as a statement that additional Mineral Resources or any Mineral Reserves have been defined. There has been insufficient exploration to define any additional material as a Mineral Resource and there is no certainty that further exploration will result in an expanded Mineral Resource or support any revised production profile. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

APPENDIX A: Drill Hole Data

Table 1: Drill Hole Details

Hole ID Easting (ft) Northing (ft) Elevation (ft) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Total Depth (ft) ZND0001 480942 1198441 4686 125 -50 616 ZND0002 482421 1200686 4306 138 -48 842 ZND0003 481650 1198890 4670 130 -45 457 ZND0004 483820 1202465 4613 129 -48 296 ZND0006 484973 1204046 4326 136 -48 855 ZND0007 486010 1204190 4525 128 -45 697 ZND0009 482329 1199185 4584 130 -48 886 ZND0013 486574 1204775 4710 128 -45 796 ZND0014 485801 1203889 4361 115 -52 849 ZND0015 481595 1200270 4728 135 -45 1056 ZND0019 483989 1203183 4621 130 -49 1302

Notes: Coordinates are in Arizona State Plane (EPSG:2223). Total depth is rounded to the nearest foot. Actual hole dips are reported in the table; drill orientations were designed to be approximately orthogonal to foliation and major bounding fault structures.

Table 2: Significant Intercept Table

Hole ID From (ft) To (ft) Length (ft) CuT% ZND0001 270 392 122 0.21 ZND0002 24 330 306 0.25 including 59 137 78 0.38 ZND0003 170 417 247 0.36 ZND0004 No significant intercepts ZND0006 79 435 356 0.21 including 132 222 90 0.31 ZND0007 20 93 73 0.19 ZND0009 504 740 236 0.29 including 580 670 90 0.43 ZND0013 140 260 120 0.22 ZND0014 79 700 621 0.23 including 102 179 77 0.34 including 425 599 174 0.36 ZND0015 81 118 37 0.14 ZND0019 266 530 264 0.22 including 373 440 67 0.45

Notes: From and To values are down-hole depths and are rounded to the nearest foot. Significant intervals were calculated using a 0.10% CuT cut-off. CuT means total copper. Reported intercepts are oxide copper mineralization, although some intervals may include minor mixed oxide-sulfide mineralization. The mixed oxide-sulfide transition zone at Zonia is generally narrow (see Figures 2, 3 and 5). For the purposes of this news release, the interpreted base of oxide mineralization was determined visually by the Company's geological team, assisted by scanning data. Final modelling of the oxide copper boundary is expected to incorporate sequential copper analyses and additional geological modelling in future technical studies. All drill core is oriented where possible. Drill holes in the current program were drilled at inclinations of -45 to -52 degrees and generally oriented towards the southeast, orthogonal to the interpreted strike and dip of the mineralized system, associated foliation and the major bounding fault structures. Based on the current geological interpretation and drill geometry, intervals reported in this news release are interpreted to represent approximate true thicknesses. Samples are from HQ-diameter core. Core is scanned and logged by the Company's geology team before being cut. Half-core HQ samples are prepared for assay and the remaining material is retained at site for future reference. Each assay batch is submitted with duplicates, standards and blanks to monitor laboratory quality. Laboratory assays reported in this news release are derived exclusively from analytical testing completed by Skyline Assayers and Laboratories.

SOURCE Edge Copper Corporation

For further information regarding Edge Copper: Patricia Fong, Chief Financial Officer, Telephone: +1 604 307-1128, Email: [email protected]