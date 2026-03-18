Edge Copper Files PEA Technical Report for the Zonia Copper Project

VANCOUVER, BC, March 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Edge Copper Corporation (TSXV: EDCU) ("Edge Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated March 12, 2026 "Edge Copper Announces Positive PEA Results for its Zonia Copper Project", the Company has filed on SEDAR+ its Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report ("PEA" or "Technical Report") on its 100%-owned Zonia Copper Project ("Zonia" or the "Project"), located in Arizona.

The Technical Report has been filed in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. A copy of the Technical Report is available under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Edge Copper Corporation

Edge Copper Corporation is a copper-focused exploration and development company advancing its 100%-owned Zonia Copper Project in Arizona. Zonia is a past-producing heap leach operation on private land, located in Arizona's historic Walnut Grove mining district. With solid economics, existing infrastructure and significant potential for resource expansion, Zonia is well-positioned to become a key U.S. copper development project. For more information, please visit www.edgecopper.com.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Edge Copper Corporation

Further Information: For further information regarding Edge Copper: Patricia Fong, Chief Financial Officer, Telephone: +1 604 307-1128, Email: [email protected]