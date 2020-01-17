EdenApp, the 'Uber' for Snow Removal, Makes Ordering Services Quick and Easy

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Residents are ready for the storms ahead and seeking a more convenient way to order snow removal services. They are now reaching for their mobile devices. Touted as the "Uber" of snow removal and landscaping, Eden and its EdenApp mobile platform are ready to plow through this snow season.

Eden's digital marketplace has revolutionized the way people order landscaping and snow removal services. Customers can instantly request services through EdenApp, available for iOS and Android devices, or directly on the website, www.edenapp.com.

Customers don't need to make a full-season commitment or sign a contract that most local snow removal and landscape companies require. Costs are controlled by ordering as needed, with the option for recurrent services also available.

"The process for ordering snow removal services can be lengthy and cumbersome for busy homeowners," said founder and CEO Ben Zlotnick, who is a 20-year veteran and leader in the landscaping industry. "Eden has eliminated the hassle through our mobile, on-demand services."

How It Works

Signup – Users signup and enter specific information about their property. Quote – Quote is provided with suggested add-ons. Job Posted – Once the user accepts the quote, the job is posted to a nearby, licensed contractor. Pickup – Qualified contractor picks-up job and begins work with "before" photos. Chat is available via the EdenApp for the duration of the job allowing for continuous communication. Completion – Contractor completes job and sends "after" photos to the user for verification. Payment – User accepts the completed job and payment is processed immediately.

With more than 35 services to choose from, residents of the GTA and surrounding areas can take advantage of full, on-demand outdoor services. Customers can order anything from snow removal, lawn care, to tree trimming, mulching – all outdoor care is at their fingertips through Eden.

Eden also is now available to service existing customers who migrate to Florida from the North during the colder months.

About Eden

Eden has delivered on-demand and subscription-based lawn care, landscaping, and snow removal services online or through the EdenApp since 2016. Our licensed, outdoor professionals currently operate in the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa and Southern Ontario (Hamilton, Kitchener-Waterloo, Burlington, Cambridge, Oshawa and Cobourg). For more information, visit www.edenapp.com.

