Establishes Strategic Joint Venture to Pioneer ASEAN's Digital Securities Hub

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- Singapore-based Edena Capital Partners and its Korean technology subsidiary Group KS today announced their strategic entry into Indonesia's digital securities market, having successfully established joint venture "Edena Capital Nusantara" with prominent Indonesian partners to pioneer Security Token Offering (STO) exchange development across ASEAN's largest economy.

Yayang Ruzaldy(Co-Representative, PT Dua Saudara Nusantara), Rendy Ronaldy Bimantara(CEO, PT Dua Saudara Nusantara), Wook Lee(CEO, Edena Capital Partners), Chase S. Cho(Co-CEO, Edena Capital Partners)

The joint venture was formalized through a signing ceremony in Jakarta today, with Wook Lee (CEO) and Chase S. Cho (Co-CEO) representing Edena Capital Partners, alongside Indonesian partners PT Dua Saudara Nusantara and PT Milkyverse Dunia Digital. The ceremony was attended by key stakeholders including Rendy Ronaldy Bimantara (CEO, PT Dua Saudara Nusantara), Yayang Ruzaldy (Co-Representative, PT Dua Saudara Nusantara), and Rob Clinton Kardinal (Representative, PT Milkyverse Dunia Digital).

Pioneering ASEAN's Digital Securities Transformation

"Having established our strong local partnership, we are now positioned to enter Indonesia's inaugural STO exchange sandbox program and build ASEAN's leading digital securities infrastructure," said Wook Lee, CEO of Edena Capital Partners. "This joint venture enables us to connect Indonesia's 270 million people to international capital markets while establishing the foundation for ASEAN's digital securities ecosystem. We're integrating this with our proven exchange operations in Cambodia and strategic partnerships in Malaysia."

Through Edena Capital Nusantara, the company will operate the "Edena Indonesia" STO exchange, cementing its position as the first international platform capturing Indonesia's first STO sandbox opportunity and leading ASEAN's digital securities evolution.

ASEAN Digital Securities Leadership Strategy

EDENA's Indonesia market entry strategy demonstrates regional advantages:

Strategic Partnership : Joint venture with Indonesian market leaders

: Joint venture with Indonesian market leaders Regional Hub Development : Positioning Indonesia as ASEAN's digital securities center

: Positioning Indonesia as ASEAN's digital securities center Cross-Border Integration : Connecting Indonesia to broader ASEAN digital securities network

: Connecting Indonesia to broader ASEAN digital securities network Comprehensive Assets: Carbon credits and comprehensive tokenized asset offerings

The platform will prioritize carbon credit tokenization – aligning with President Jokowi's Green Recovery initiatives and Indonesia's 2030 carbon neutrality commitments, while building comprehensive digital securities capabilities establishing Indonesia as ASEAN's innovation hub.

Advanced Infrastructure for Regional Growth

Operating from Singapore with regulatory expertise across ASEAN jurisdictions, EDENA has developed STO infrastructure for multi-jurisdiction compliance. The hybrid blockchain architecture enables regulatory adherence and cross-border transactions across different frameworks.

EDENA's approach centers on building integrated infrastructure connecting regional markets. With global STO market projected at $2.4 trillion by 2030, the company's Indonesia entry positions it to lead ASEAN's digital securities transformation and establish regional digital finance leadership.

SOURCE Edena Capital Partners

