EDELMAN SMITHFIELD CONTINUES GROWTH IN CANADA WITH TWO SENIOR HIRES

TORONTO, March 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Edelman Smithfield in Canada, a dedicated financial and capital markets communications boutique agency within Edelman, is pleased to announce the addition of two senior specialists to the team.

Daniel Weinerman joins Edelman Smithfield in Canada as Vice President. Daniel brings over 15 years of capital markets, investor relations, ESG and corporate communications consulting. Over the course of his career, he has led the communications efforts of acquisitions, divestitures, shareholder activism, reputational issues and restructuring proceedings for companies in multiple industries across North America.

Heather Ritzer joins as Senior Account Director. Heather has over 12 years of strategic communications experience, working both in agencies and at large professional services firms. Her experience includes leading executive thought leadership, financial media relations, and ESG communications programs for clients across a range of industries, including asset management, accounting, law and management consulting firms, as well as helping clients navigate special situations and crisis and reputational issues.

David Ryan, Managing Director at Edelman Smithfield in Canada, said: "Since launching Edelman Smithfield in Canada in October, we have built incredible momentum, secured new clients and drove organic growth from existing Edelman clients. The addition of Heather and Dan will support this growth and broaden our capabilities in financial and capital markets communications. They bring an incredible wealth of experience and specialized expertise and insights in critical areas such as investor relations and ESG communications."

Edelman Smithfield in Canada is also pleased to announce the promotion of Nina Godard to Senior Vice President.

Ryan continued: "Nina is a skilled communications strategist and has been instrumental in establishing Smithfield's early success. She brings outstanding leadership in serving as a trusted advisor to clients and the Smithfield team and will continue to play a critical role in driving our growth and operational excellence."

