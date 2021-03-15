Eddy Solutions' Leak Protection System Protecting Pemberton Properties

TORONTO, March 15, 2021 /CNW/ - GTA based multi-residential developer, Pemberton Group, has significantly benefited by leveraging Intelligent Leak Protection from Eddy Solutions, protecting their properties during all phases of development while transitioning the handover to the Condominium. With Eddy's real-time sensors, shutoffs, and data, the latest Pemberton deployment prevented two major leaks resulting from frozen pipes, which would have been otherwise catastrophic.

In 2017, Eddy and Pemberton teamed up for their first leak protection integration, which has since been implemented in twelve buildings, beginning in the construction phase. In mid February, Eddy's system uncovered two separate frozen pipe leaks in one of their newest developments, preventing significant damage and water loss.

Pemberton's vision of delivering exceptional quality residential condominiums extends to all parts of a building's development, from inception to completion and the ongoing occupancy of their projects. "Preventing water damage in our buildings and enabling better resource management were areas of focus for us. Partnering with Eddy Solutions has meant that we have real-time access to issues, which can be mitigated with remote and automatic shutoffs. The result has been significant improvements, comprehensive protection, and just recently, an estimated savings of 60,000 litres of wasted water in just a few days."

Eddy Solutions' IoT based system tracks the presence of water using smart sensors and shutoffs connected to an App and project manager dashboard, equipping constructors and building management with the information to the use of water and immediately notifying when issues are detected. The system reduces the risk of water-related project delays during construction, and water damage in completed/occupied buildings.

"The foresight of the team at Saddlebrook and Pemberton has been instrumental in proactively managing water risk," added Travis Allan, CEO and President of Eddy. "It's a pleasure to work with them to protect their portfolio with smart, IoT driven technology, and we're very proud of the leak mitigation and resource savings our system continues to demonstrate in each deployment."

About Eddy

Eddy is an award winning innovative North American manufacturer of smart water metering products and related technologies, helping property owners protect, control, and conserve water usage by combining water sensing with the Internet of Things. Eddy provides substantial protection to single family homes as well as commercial and residential buildings. For more details on Eddy's products or company information, please visit eddysolutions.com.

SOURCE Eddy Solutions

For further information: Nadine Evans, Eddy Solutions, [email protected]

Related Links

https://eddysolutions.com/

