Eddy Solutions and Reed Water Extend Outside Date of Acquisition Closing

TORONTO, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Eddy Smart Home Solutions Ltd. ("Eddy") (TSXV: EDY) announced today an extension of the outside closing date for the previously announced acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Reed Controls Inc. (dba Reed Water) ("Reed") to May 17, 2022.

About Eddy

Eddy is a North American provider and developer of residential and commercial smart water metering products and monitoring services, helping property owners protect, control, and conserve water usage by combining water sensing devices with behavioural learning software. For more details on Eddy's products or company information, please visit eddysolutions.com.

For further information: Please contact: Travis Allan, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Tel: 416.560.0234, Email: [email protected]