Eddy Smart Home Solutions Ltd. (formerly Aumento Capital VIII Corp.) Announces Q3/2023 results.

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Eddy Smart Home Solutions Ltd. (formerly Aumento Capital VIII Corp.) ("Eddy" or the "Company") (TSXV: EDY) released its financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

REVENUE

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2023, increased by $69,762 to $763,443 as compared with $693,681 reported for the comparable quarter in 2022.

Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, increased by $588,153 to $2,246,066 as compared with to $1,657,913 reported for the comparable period in 2022.

NET LOSS

Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2023, was ($1,982,291), as compared to ($2,578,181) reported for the comparable quarter.

Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was ($6,164,117), as compared to ($8,629,5323) reported for the comparable period.

BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE

Basic and diluted loss per share for the three months ended September 30, 2023, was ($0.02), as compared to ($0.03) reported for the comparable quarter.

Basic and diluted loss per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was ($0.08), as compared to ($0.12) reported for the comparable period.

GROWTH IN INSTALLED DEVICES

The Company's cloud-based leak detection platform for the Eddy brand managed 67,583 in-building devices as at September 30, 2023 (December 31, 2022 – 42,457), this represents growth of approximately 59%. These devices are comprised of Eddy IQs, Eddy H20s and Eddy Links. Installed devices is an important measure of traction that we are gaining in the market with the deployment of our leak protection services.

The following table summarizes the installed devices:

September 30 2023 December 31, 2022 Additions Q1 Additions Q2 Additions Q3 Additions Q4 Total

Additions Installed

Devices 42,457 8,495 9,755 6,876 - 25,126 67,583

December 31 2022 December 31, 2021 Additions Q1 Additions Q2 Additions Q3 Additions Q4 Total

Additions Installed

Devices 29,778 2,086 2,588 1,378 6,627 12,679 42,457

ABOUT EDDY

Eddy is a North American provider and developer of residential and commercial smart water metering products and monitoring services, helping property owners protect, control, and conserve water usage by combining water sensing devices with behavioural learning software. For more detail on the Company's products or corporate information please visit www.eddysolutions.com.

For further information on the financial results of the Company, please review the Company's consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis of the financial condition and results of operations for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, available on Eddy's SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Mark Silver, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer