Eddy Smart Home Solutions Ltd. (formerly Aumento Capital VIII Corp.) Announces Appointment of New Director and Grant of Options

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Eddy Smart Home Solutions Ltd. (formerly Aumento Capital VIII Corp.) ("Eddy" or the "Company") (TSXV: EDY) is pleased to announce that William Jones was elected to the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") at the Company's annual and special shareholders' meeting held on July 26, 2022. In connection with his election to the Board, William Jones was granted 80,000 options ("Options") pursuant to the Company's amended and restated stock option plan. The Options are exercisable for common shares of the Company ("Shares") for a period of five years following the grant date at an exercise price of $0.60 per Share. One third of the Options will vest on each of the grant date and the next two anniversaries thereof.

About Eddy

Eddy is a North American provider and developer of residential and commercial smart water metering products and monitoring services, helping property owners protect, control, and conserve water usage by combining water sensing devices with behavioural learning software. For more detail on the Company's products or corporate information please visit www.eddysolutions.com.

