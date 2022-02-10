EDDY SMART HOME SOLUTIONS LTD. ANNOUNCES STOCK OPTION GRANT

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Eddy Smart Home Solutions Ltd. ("Eddy") (TSXV: EDY) announces today that it has granted a total of 80,000 incentive stock options to a director at an exercise price of $0.60 per share. All of the options vest over a 2-year period, with 1/3 vesting on the grant date and 1/3 vesting on each of the first and second anniversaries of the grant date.

Eddy also granted a total of 126,216 stock options to an officer at an exercise price of $0.60 per share. All of the options vest over a 2-year period, with 1/3 vesting on the grant date and 1/3 vesting on each of the first and second anniversaries of the grant date.

About Eddy

Eddy provides residential and commercial smart water metering products and related technologies, helping property owners protect, control, and conserve water usage by combining water sensing devices with behavioural learning software. The common shares of Eddy are listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the stock symbol "EDY". Eddy is a "reporting issuer", as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation, in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Eddy Solutions

For further information: Travis Allan, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Tel: 416.560.0234, Email: [email protected]