Eddy Smart Home Solutions Ltd. Announces an Auditor Change

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Eddy Smart Home Solutions Ltd. ("Eddy" or the "Company") (TSXV: EDY) announces that the board of directors of the Company has accepted the resignation of KPMG LLP (the "Former Auditor") as the Company's auditors. In accordance with National Instrument 51‐102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"), the Company has filed a change of auditor notice on SEDAR+ together with the required letter from the Former Auditor.

There were no modifications of opinion by the Former Auditor in the Auditors' Reports of the two most recently completed fiscal years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021. There have been no further audits of financial statements subsequent to the Company's most recently completed fiscal year and ending on the date of the Former Auditor's resignation. There are no "reportable events" (as the term is defined in NI 51-102) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

Eddy is a North American provider and developer of residential and commercial smart water metering products and monitoring services, helping property owners protect, control, and conserve water usage by combining water sensing devices with behavioural learning software. For more detail on the Company's products or corporate information please visit www.eddysolutions.com.

