Eddy Afram and Mario Blain return to lead operations of Marathon International Oasis de Montréal

The event will celebrate its 30th running next year in Montreal

MONTREAL, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Rock `n` Roll Marathon Series® is proud to announce the appointment of Eddy Afram as General Manager and Mario Blain as Operations Director of the Marathon International Oasis de Montréal.

The return of these two experienced race executives is significant as the event celebrates its 30th running in Montreal next year. Mr. Afram rejoins the Marathon International Oasis de Montréal after previously working with the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon team in Montreal from 2012 to 2018. Mr. Blain marks his return after previously holding the role of Operations Director for 24 editions of the race between 1983 and 2018.

"For us, the return of Eddy and Mario to the Marathon International Oasis de Montréal is considerable and we couldn't be more pleased to have them and their vast experience back in the fold," said Elizabeth O'Brien, Managing Director of North America for The IRONMAN Group. "They have contributed to many years of our greatest races and there is no doubt they will again create a celebrated athlete experience that showcases Montreal and attracts participants from all over the world."

"Our goal is to make the various running events fun and entertaining, while ensuring operational excellence," stated Eddy Afram.

"I am very pleased to come back to my first love," said Mr. Blain. "With my colleague Eddy, we have a deep understanding of this event and the will to work closely with the City, so the Marathon International Oasis de Montréal can remain an international destination renowned for running events, where all types of participants can take up a sport challenge that will meet their expectations."

In addition to the return of these two leaders of the Marathon International Oasis de Montréal, the 2020 edition will be going big to celebrate the 30th running of the Marathon. A new course, which is currently under discussion, will be announced along with special offers and activities for runners to come celebrate the 30th running.

"The Marathon International Oasis de Montréal is in a good position and we look forward to delivering a great event in 2020. The number of registered entries in the days following the last edition (pre-registration period) exceeded our expectations. With multiple distances, we have something for everyone to join us for this great race when registration reopens for this monumental anniversary event," concluded Mr. Afram.

About Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Series

The Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Series® is the world's largest running series taking part in over 30 destination events around the world every year. Established in 1998, the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Series simple idea of making running fun has transformed both the U.S. and global running landscape by infusing the course with live bands, cheer teams and entertaining water stations, creating a block-party atmosphere for participants and spectators alike. Focused on running, music and community, race weekend kicks off with a free Health & Fitness Expo showcasing the latest in running gear, sports apparel, health and nutritional information and much more. Events culminate with an entertaining finish-line festival featuring some of the biggest names in music, with past performances including Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, O.A.R. Aloe Blacc, Pitbull, Flo Rida, The Band Perry, Fitz and the Tantrums, the Goo Goo Dolls and Bret Michaels. Further information about the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Series can be found online at www.RunRocknRoll.com and follow @RunRocknRoll on all social platforms.

About The IRONMAN Group

As part of Wanda Sports Group, The IRONMAN Group operates a global portfolio of events that includes the IRONMAN® Triathlon Series, the IRONMAN® 70.3® Triathlon Series, 5150™ Triathlon Series, the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Series®, IRONKIDS®, ITU World Triathlon Series, premier running events including the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon and The Sun-Herald City2Surf® presented by Westpac, Ultra-Trail® World Tour events including Tarawera Ultra and Ultra-Trail Australia™, mountain bike races including the Absa Cape Epic®, road cycling events, and other multisport races. The IRONMAN Group is the largest operator of mass participation sports in the world and provides more than a million participants annually the benefits of endurance sports through the company's vast offerings. Since the inception of the iconic IRONMAN® brand and its first event in 1978, athletes have proven that ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE® by crossing finish lines around the world. Beginning as a single race, The IRONMAN Group has grown to become a global sensation with more than 235 events across 55+ countries. For more information, visit www.ironman.com.

About Wanda Sports Group

Wanda Sports Group (Nasdaq: WSG) is a leading global sports events, media and marketing platform with a mission to unite people in sports and enable athletes and fans to live their passions and dreams. Through our businesses, including Infront and The IRONMAN Group, we have significant intellectual property rights, long-term relationships and broad execution capabilities, enabling us to deliver unrivalled sports event experiences, creating access to engaging content and building inclusive communities. We offer a comprehensive array of events, marketing and media services through three primary segments: Mass Participation, Spectator Sports and Digital, Production, Sports Solutions (DPSS). Our full-service platform creates value for our partners and clients as well as other stakeholders in the sports ecosystem, from rights owners, to brands and advertisers, and to fans and athletes. Headquartered in Beijing, China, Wanda Sports Group has more than 60 offices and 1,600 employees around the world.

SOURCE Montreal Oasis International Marathon

For further information: Frédérick Truchon-Gagnon, Ftruchon-gagnon@national.ca, 439-350-1001