Eddy Adra Appointed CEO of Coast Funds

Board of directors appoints Adra as leader of $110M conservation finance organization supporting First Nations' stewardship and economic projects in the Great Bear Rainforest and Haida Gwaii.

GREAT BEAR RAINFOREST, BC, Aug. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Coast Funds, an Indigenous-led conservation finance organization, announced the appointment of Eddy Adra as its Chief Executive Officer. The selection was made after an extensive recruitment process overseen by Coast Funds' board of directors.

As Coast Funds' new CEO, Eddy Adra brings strong and immediately applicable experience in conservation finance, governance, and operations. (Photo: Coast Funds) (CNW Group/Coast Funds)

"Adra is a proven leader and brings a strong record of service to First Nations and deep knowledge in the areas of conservation finance, governance, and operations," says Dallas Smith, a member of Tlowitsis Nation and Chair of Coast Funds' board of directors. "The board has strong confidence in Adra's ability to lead our staff team and grow our relationships with First Nations along the coast."

Adra joined Coast Funds in 2018 and served as Director, Finance and Chief Financial Officer before stepping into the role of Acting CEO, following the departure of longtime CEO Brodie Guy. In his four years at Coast Funds, Adra's leadership on financial management, fund diversification, and values-aligned investing helped grow the organization's capacity to provide financing, fundraising opportunities, and valued services for First Nations in the Great Bear Rainforest and Haida Gwaii.

"I'm humbled and honoured to lead the team at Coast Funds," says Adra. "From Guardian programs to renewable energy to generating sustainable economic development opportunities, First Nations are leading the way to a better future. I'm excited to work with our staff and board to continue to support First Nations' goals for stewardship and economic development."

Adra's appointment comes at an exciting time for Coast Funds as the organization moves into strategic planning for 2023 to 2025 and continues to support First Nations leaders as they develop a transformational strategy to finance Indigenous marine stewardship.

About Eddy Adra :

Eddy Adra, CEO of Coast Funds, brings more than 15 years of leadership experience in accounting, finance, and advisory services. Adra joined Coast Funds in 2018 and held the roles of Director, Finance and Chief Financial Officer. Previously, Adra was a senior manager at BDO Canada, and worked with numerous not-for-profit organizations, Indigenous governments, and other public sector organizations.

In addition to his work with Coast Funds, Adra serves as the Chair of the board at the Museum of Vancouver and is an active supporter and treasurer of We Matter, an Indigenous-led not-for-profit organization committed to youth empowerment and community.

Adra is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA), a Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) designate, and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Simon Fraser University.

About Coast Funds:

Coast Funds, created in 2007 as part of the Great Bear Rainforest agreements, is a globally-recognized Indigenous-led conservation finance organization entrusted with funds for First Nations' stewardship and economic development priorities. Through investments with Coast Funds, First Nations are strengthening community well-being and protecting the ecological integrity of the Great Bear Rainforest and Haida Gwaii regions of British Columbia, Canada.

Since its inception, Coast Funds' board of directors has approved $107.7 million towards 434 stewardship, renewable energy, and economic development projects led by First Nations.

Learn more: coastfunds.ca

