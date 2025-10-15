Partnership agreement supports investment in next-generation technologies and strengthens Canada's innovation ecosystem

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Ericsson, a global leader in telecommunications, and Export Development Canada (EDC), Canada's export credit agency, have signed a USD$3 billion partnership agreement to promote Canadian investment in advanced technologies, including 5G and quantum innovation.

The three-year partnership will enable Ericsson to expand its Canadian-led innovation and global projects with the support of financial and insurance solutions from EDC. By reinforcing Ericsson's Canadian supply chain and connecting the company with innovative domestic businesses, the agreement will also amplify Ericsson's ability to bring Canadian technology to the world, strengthen competitiveness, and create new opportunities for Canadian companies within Ericsson's global network of partners.

"This agreement reflects a shared commitment to advance Canada's position in next-generation telecommunications," said Alison Nankivell, President and CEO, Export Development Canada. "It's a strong fit with EDC's strategy to work with global companies that have a significant presence in Canada and operate in high-growth sectors. Through this partnership, we're helping drive long-term economic benefits--boosting trade, attracting investment and fostering innovation. Together with Ericsson, we're supporting the growth of Canadian technology and opening new doors for companies across the sector."

Ericsson operates research and development centers and offices in Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto, and collaborates with Canadian telecom providers and government partners to expand secure 5G infrastructure nationwide. In 2024, Ericsson announced a five-year, CAD $638.4 million research and development partnership with the Government of Canada to further strengthen its innovation footprint.

"Canada is one of Ericsson's most important hubs for global research and development, and this partnership with Export Development Canada will allow us to scale that leadership even further," said Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, Ericsson. "By strengthening our collaboration with Canadian businesses, universities and government partners, we can accelerate breakthroughs in 5G, quantum and Cloud RAN that will drive growth, create opportunities, and reinforce Canada's position as a global leader in next generation networks."

With more than 3,100 employees nationwide and R&D centres in Ottawa, Montreal and Toronto, Ericsson Canada is at the heart of the company's global innovation footprint. Canadian teams are driving advancements in 5G, 5G Advanced, and 6G, while also contributing to new research in quantum communications and AI-powered network management.

Ericsson's high-performing, programmable networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For nearly 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com

Export Development Canada (EDC) is a financial Crown corporation dedicated to helping Canadian businesses make an impact at home and abroad. EDC has the financial products and knowledge Canadian companies need to confidently enter new markets, reduce financial risk and grow their business as they go from local to global. Together, EDC and Canadian companies are building a more prosperous, stronger and sustainable economy for all Canadians.

For more information and to learn how we can help your company, call us at 1-800-229-0575 or visit www.edc.ca.

