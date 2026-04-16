EDC's Trade Impact Program continues to support Canadian exporters under pressure

OTTAWA, ON, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Export Development Canada has deployed $2.1 billion through its Trade Impact Program (TIP), supporting approximately 800 Canadian companies facing tariffs, shifting global trade dynamics and ongoing market uncertainty. Of this total, $1.8 billion was delivered by the end of 2025, with an additional $337 million deployed so far in 2026.

The commercial business support was provided to Canadian companies of all sizes and sectors, with a particular focus on hard‑hit and vulnerable industries, including steel and aluminum, lumber, manufacturing and agri‑food.

EDC launched the TIP in March 2025, committing up to $5 billion over two years through a broad range of financing, such as trade credit insurance and working capital solutions, representing the largest trade‑related support package available. In addition, Canadian exporters and investors continued to benefit from EDC's core suite of solutions, including expanded lending products, equity investments, business connections and market intelligence to facilitate their international growth and to help diversify their markets. Now in its second year, the program continues to support Canadian exporters and investors as they pursue new markets, acknowledging that trade diversification is a long-term process that requires sustained support.

"Export Development Canada's Trade Impact Program is helping hundreds of Canadian companies navigate tariffs, shifting global trade dynamics and ongoing uncertainty," shares The Honourable Maninder Sidhu, Minister of International Trade. "This is Team Canada at work, standing with businesses of every size, especially those in hard‑hit sectors like steel and aluminum, lumber, manufacturing and agri‑food. Together, we're ensuring Canadian exporters stay competitive, resilient and ready to seize new opportunities."

"When tariffs and global volatility put pressure on Canadian exporters last year, we stepped up quickly and at scale. Our priority was to support exporters, protect critical business relationships and sustain their continuity. It afforded them stability amid uncertainty, and a foundation from which they could diversify and build future resilience," said Alison Nankivell, President and CEO, EDC. "As global trade dynamics continue to evolve, we remain committed to providing our support by monitoring areas of greatest need, working closely with federal and private‑sector partners, and leveraging our full suite of solutions to support Canada's economic growth and trade ambitions."

TIP support was provided to companies across Canada, including Ontario (30%), Quebec (26%), Western Canada (24%) and Atlantic Canada (20%). More than 85% of the total support was delivered through working capital and trade credit insurance solutions. These are key solutions that help keep trade flowing during high levels of uncertainty by equipping companies with much needed working capital and the peace of mind that comes with it.

Credit insurance uptake increased among small- and medium-sized businesses and in sectors under tariff pressure, particularly in steel, aluminum, lumber, building materials and grain, with the TIP delivering $1.45 billion in credit insurance support. EDC also provided critical backstops over $400 million in international trade guarantees. This included expanding EDC support to cover customs bond obligations to help exporters facing liquidity constraints. EDC provides a guarantee to the company's financial institution, allowing the company to preserve working capital that would otherwise be tied up in securing a bond. EDC guarantees were also leveraged by companies to help manage foreign exchange fluctuations and support domestic mergers and acquisitions.

Beyond financial support, thousands of Canadian businesses turned to EDC's market intelligence tools and tariff‑related resources, particularly EDC's Tariffs 101 article. More than 2,800 companies leveraged EDC's newly enhanced Export Help Hub for trade guidance. Throughout the year, EDC delivered 12 webinars and published more than 150 articles to equip businesses with practical insights to de-risk trade, navigate economic challenges and support trade diversification. As exporter needs evolved, EDC also saw rising demand for trade knowledge on country information, free-trade agreements and incoterms, signalling a shift toward market diversification.

"We continue to see a strong demand from companies for our resources on how to diversify and the regions that offer the greatest growth potential for Canadian companies, notably markets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America," shares Todd Winterhalt, Senior Vice‑President, International Markets. "This was evidenced in our latest survey, which found that two-thirds of exporters plan to enter new markets over the next two years--demonstrating that Canadian businesses are wanting to reduce their concentration risk to one market and become more resilient and competitive through trade diversification."

Examples of TIP support provided

Dakeryn Industries - Through the TIP, Dakeryn Industries covered its full U.S. customs obligations--marking the first customs bond issued in Western Canada under the program. With the added flexibility, the company has expanded beyond its three long‑standing Western locations into Eastern Canada.

Through the TIP, Dakeryn Industries covered its full U.S. customs obligations--marking the first customs bond issued in Western Canada under the program. With the added flexibility, the company has expanded beyond its three long‑standing Western locations into Eastern Canada. Électroménagers CTM – Through the TIP, EDC supported a U.S. customs bond to help the company meet U.S. Customs requirements resulting from increased export volumes into the U.S., ensuring the continuity of its cross‑border operations during a period of growth. This was the first customs bond issued under TIP in Quebec.

– Through the TIP, EDC supported a U.S. customs bond to help the company meet U.S. Customs requirements resulting from increased export volumes into the U.S., ensuring the continuity of its cross‑border operations during a period of growth. This was the first customs bond issued under TIP in Quebec. Support for the automotive industry – Through the TIP, EDC adjusted its insurance coverage to account for longer manufacturing and delivery timelines faced by Canadian manufacturers of specialized automotive production equipment due to tariff disruptions. This targeted support ensured coverage remained in place despite delays, helping companies maintain bank financing.

As global trade evolves, Canadian exporters are moving into a new phase of their growth, one focused on resilience and long‑term competitiveness. Across priority sectors, companies are investing, diversifying and scaling to navigate a more complex global trade environment. While uncertainty persists, it has created new opportunities for businesses to adapt. Through the TIP, EDC is equipping Canadian companies with flexible financing, risk management and market expertise to compete and grow globally with confidence. For more information, visit EDC Trade Impact Program.

About EDC

Export Development Canada (EDC) is a financial Crown corporation dedicated to helping Canadian businesses make an impact at home and abroad. EDC has the financial products and knowledge Canadian companies need to confidently enter new markets, reduce financial risk and grow their business as they go from local to global. Together, EDC and Canadian companies are building a more prosperous, stronger and sustainable economy for all Canadians. For more information and to learn how we can help your company, call us at 1-800-229-0575 or visit www.edc.ca.

SOURCE Export Development Canada

Media Contact: Media | Export Development Canada, 1-888-222-4065, [email protected]