$135,000 awarded to post-secondary students demonstrating high levels of academic achievement and a commitment to community service

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Export Development Canada (EDC) is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2025 Youth Education scholarships.

Twenty students received the International Business Scholarship, and seven students from equity-seeking communities were awarded the Community Leadership Scholarship —all scholarships are in the amount of $5,000. In addition to strong academic standing, the International Business scholarship is awarded to students who display a deep passion for global trade and the Community Leadership scholarship is awarded to those who contribute to their communities through extra-curriculars and volunteering. Representatives from seven of EDC's Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) were part of the scholarship nomination and selection committee.

Since 2000, more than $2.1 million and 630 scholarships have been awarded through EDC's Youth Education Program. All recipients are eligible to apply for EDC's work term and co-op placements for students and new graduates.

The 2025 recipients of the Community Leadership Scholarships are:

Amanda Proulx, Indigenous Community Leader ( Laurentian University )

Indigenous Community Leader ( ) Azka Siddiqui, Women in Leadership ( University of Waterloo )

Women in Leadership ( ) Callum Burrell , 2SLGBTQI+ Community Leader ( Saint Mary's University )

2SLGBTQI+ Community Leader ( ) Jaylah A'Drianna Hall, Black Community Leader ( Toronto Metropolitan University)

Black Community Leader ( Metropolitan University) Maitreyee Gangal , Future Leader ( University of Waterloo )

Future Leader ( ) Samiha Mazumdar Pandey , DiversAbility Community Leader ( University of British Columbia )

DiversAbility Community Leader ( ) Santiago Guzman Arevalo, Latin+ Community Leader (Wilfred Laurier University)

The 2025 recipients of the International Business Scholarships are:

Aaschir Sheikh, McGill University

Amirhossein Taheri , Memorial University of Newfoundland

Ben Wark, University of Ottawa

Caleb Clarke, Queen's University

Queen's University Christian Docot, Sault College

Sault College Daniel Eng, University of Manitoba

Don Dela Pena, Ascenda School of Management

Ascenda School of Management Elizabeth Doherty, Sault College

Sault College Jacqueline Cowling, University of Alberta

Katie Verge, Queen's University

Queen's University Leeooi-Oneika Howard, University of Waterloo

Louisa Krusekopf , University of Victoria

Maria Soloman, Toronto Metropolitan University

Metropolitan University Mariam Shabana , Carleton University

Naomi Papavero, University of Toronto

Porter Holland, University of Manitoba

Roman Baluchynskyy, University of Alberta

Russell Noseworthy, Memorial University of Newfoundland

Shiloh Liu , University of Manitoba

Sieimur Veliiev, Trent University

Quotes

"At EDC, we believe that investing in the next generation of leaders is essential to building a more inclusive, innovative, and sustainable future. Our Youth Scholarship Program reflects EDC's commitment to supporting the students who will help shape the future of Canadian business and those who are already making meaningful contributions to their communities. Congratulations to this year's inspiring recipients; your passion and potential give us great confidence in the future of Canada's role on the world stage!" Susannah Crabtree, Senior Vice-President of People and Culture, EDC

"This EDC scholarship offers a powerful connection to Canadian trade leaders and changemakers. I'm excited to contribute to this community, bringing unique insights from my Caribbean roots, British policy and commercial experience, and global development work to help shape Canada's trade agenda. This network provides invaluable opportunities for collaboration, continuous learning, innovation and inspiration, all of which are crucial for achieving my academic pursuits and leadership aspirations in international business." Leeooi-Oneika Howard, International Business Scholarship recipient

"I am truly humbled and grateful to have been selected as the recipient of the EDC Community Leadership Scholarship for Women in Leadership this year. EDC's recognition and support has motivated me in my studies and leadership roles, while also fueling my commitment to being a role model and advocate for other women in engineering. I am determined to pay it forward by continuing my involvement in various outreach initiatives and mentoring programs, empowering and inspiring young girls to pursue their dreams in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields." Azka Siddiqui, Community Leadership Scholarship recipient

About EDC

Export Development Canada (EDC) is a financial Crown corporation dedicated to helping Canadian businesses make an impact at home and abroad. EDC has the financial products and knowledge Canadian companies need to confidently enter new markets, reduce financial risk and grow their business as they go from local to global. Together, EDC and Canadian companies are building a more prosperous, stronger and sustainable economy for all Canadians. For more information and to learn how we can help your company, call us at 1-800-229-0575 or visit www.edc.ca.

