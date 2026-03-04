Market Leader Partnership set to boost Canadian participation in global infrastructure supply chains across key Asia‑Pacific markets

OTTAWA, ON, March 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Export Development Canada (EDC), Canada's export credit agency, and Plenary Asia Pacific, have signed a US $650 million (approximately CAD $ 890 million) Market Leader Partnership Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at EDC's branch in Singapore. The MOU is set to strengthen collaboration and support the growth of Canadian export trade in key international markets including the Asia-Pacific region across various priority sectors like infrastructure.

"The signing of this Market Leader Partnership Memorandum of Understanding with Plenary Asia Pacific, reflects our shared commitment to strengthening international collaboration and unlocking new opportunities for Canadian exporters and investors. This partnership will help drive sustainable economic growth, create jobs, and position our country as a competitive and reliable destination for global infrastructure investment," said The Honourable Maninder Sidhu, Minister of International Trade.

The three-year partnership MOU establishes a framework for collaboration that will enable EDC and Plenary Asia Pacific to work together to advance mutually beneficial trade and investment opportunities. The partnership outlines the companies' shared goals and respective commitments, and how the two organizations will work together to facilitate access to strategic networks, share market knowledge and insights, and explore financing solutions aligned with EDC's mandate.

Under the MOU, EDC has allocated financing support of up to US $650 million to eligible Plenary Asia Pacific projects over the term of the agreement, subject to EDC's policies and risk requirements. The partnership, with international market leaders like Plenary Asia Pacific, is designed to help position Canadian companies to participate in large‑scale international projects and strengthen Canada's presence in key global markets.



"This agreement reflects a focus on expanding Canadian participation in global infrastructure markets," said Alison Nankivell, President and CEO of Export Development Canada. "It's a strong fit with EDC's strategy to work with international partners like Plenary Asia Pacific that operate in priority sectors. Through this Market Leader Partnership, we're supporting long-term trade and investment outcomes by helping Canadian companies integrate into global infrastructure supply chains and compete on complex projects across Asia Pacific and globally. This collaboration is about translating strong relationships into tangible export growth and long-term economic impact."

"We welcome EDC's recent vote-of-confidence and long-term partnership commitment as we pursue infrastructure projects across the Indo-Pacific region," Plenary Asia CEO Chi-Ling Looi said. "Plenary Asia has been leading discussions in the region to promote a meaningful role for private investment in infrastructure that attracts international capital and we look forward to supporting the future delivery of vitally needed social and economic infrastructure in the region."

The MOU relates to Plenary Asia Pacific's operations across Asia Pacific and does not apply to the separate Plenary Americas business which is independently owned and managed and responsible for Plenary operations in Canada, the United States and Latin America.



About Plenary Asia Pacific

Plenary Asia Pacific is an independent developer, investor and manager of infrastructure and real assets, specialising in public-private partnerships, precinct developments and community infrastructure. Established in Australia in 2004, it has steadily expanded to become one of the leading developers, financiers and managers in its markets with offices in Australia and Singapore actively pursuing expansion efforts and projects across the Indo-Pacific region. https://plenary.com/apac



About EDC

Export Development Canada (EDC) is a financial Crown corporation dedicated to helping Canadian businesses make an impact at home and abroad. EDC has the financial products and knowledge Canadian companies need to confidently enter new markets, reduce financial risk and grow their business as they go from local to global. Together, EDC and Canadian companies are building a more prosperous, stronger and sustainable economy for all Canadians. For more information and to learn how we can help your company, call us at 1-800-229-0575 or visit www.edc.ca.

SOURCE Export Development Canada

