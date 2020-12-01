edatanetworks Inc. Receives Patents from USPTO Focused on Digital Commerce Benefiting Local Communities

EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - edatanetworks Inc. announced today the addition of patents from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) with the issuing of patent 10,861,062 and approval of patent 14/686,247.

The newly issued patent 10,861,062 relates to utilizing tokenized transaction data that seamlessly directs micro-donations to local community and charitable organizations while also providing merchants with valuable consumer feedback from the transaction. This drives stronger digital-first consumer connections and enables the creation of actionable insights, key analytics and intelligent decisions that drive predictive capabilities from the transaction data.

"With the challenges in local markets today, small and medium sized businesses continue to search for new ways to connect digitally with to their consumers and support their communities with measured results on their marketing spend. We look forward to seeing this game-changing innovation brought to market, as communities need digital commerce and funding assistance now more than ever" stated Terry Tietzen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of edatanetworks. "Our platform can provide significant support to the economic recovery and rebuilding of our local communities. It fosters a community-minded movement through the connection of local consumers and merchants to local community and charitable organizations – while creating efficiencies in digital fundraising."

Additionally, recently approved USPTO patent 14/686,247 utilizes trusted intermediaries and harnesses the power of anonymized and aggregated transaction data to streamline and expedite marketplace on-boarding of local merchant and charitable organizations. This creates an automated, turn-key and scalable method to streamline engagement.

About edatanetworks

edatanetworks Inc. (edata), edatanetworks.com, a privately held intellectual property company established in 2001, has worked with many organizations and conducted multiple live markets tests creating patented philanthropic fintech innovations utilizing existing technological and financial infrastructures— connecting consumers, local merchants, charitable and community organizations, digital media groups, communications companies, search providers, social networks, financial institutions, payment networks and other financial services organizations.

edata continues to refine its Software-as-a-Service platform by enhancing the delivered functionality, transaction processes, microservices / API technology while increasing value to participating merchants, consumers, community, and charitable organizations. Through its evolution and successful market tests, edata has built an extensive intellectual property portfolio of patents and trademarks at the United States Patent and Trademark Office as well as the Canadian Intellectual Property Office.

