edatanetworks Inc. Increases Patent Portfolio through USPTO

EDMONTON, AB, July 31, 2020 /CNW/ - edatanetworks Inc. announced today the approval of additional patents from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

edatanetworks' intellectual property rights and portfolio continue to increase with U.S. Patents 14/315,641, 14/672,756, 14/612,823 and 14/879,328 with allowability agreements in place at the USPTO. These additional patents relate to: directing merchant donations, incentive recommendations, proximity/location-based incentive triggering, interchange fees, and directing donations benefitting worthwhile causes. Together, these transform local small and medium businesses through digital commerce.

"From the beginning, we recognized the importance of developing our intellectual capital and protecting our patent portfolio including more than 65 patents filed, dating back to 2004, over 95 trademarks and a registered copyright with the USPTO," said Terry Tietzen, edata's Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "As innovators in online to offline digital commerce benefiting local communities, these latest USPTO patents not only demonstrate our ongoing commitment to innovation as a philanthropic fintech, it makes clear our ability to secure patent protection for our intellectual property in a way that strengthens our competitive advantage."

These forthcoming new U.S. patents are of particular note in that they demonstrate the successful acquisition of patents for innovations in the area of financial transactions following the U.S. Supreme Court's 2014 decision in a landmark patent eligibility case, Alice Corp. vs. CLS Bank International.

About edatanetworks

edatanetworks Inc. (edata), edatanetworks.com, a privately held intellectual property company established In 2001, has worked with many organizations and conducted multiple live markets tests creating patented philanthropic fintech innovations utilizing existing technological and financial infrastructures— connecting consumers, local merchants, charitable and community organizations, digital media groups, communications companies, search providers, social networks, banks, payment networks and other financial services organizations.

edata continues to refine its Software-as-a-Service platform by enhancing the delivered functionality, transaction processes, microservices / API technology while increasing value to participating merchants, consumers, community and charitable organizations. Through its evolution and successful market tests, edata has built an extensive intellectual property portfolio of patents and trademarks at the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Media Contact: Catherine Keill, KEILL&Co. Inc., 780-690-5283

SOURCE edatanetworks Inc.