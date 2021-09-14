edatanetworks Inc. Granted Automated Cause Marketing Patent for Financial Services and Local Communities from USTPO

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - edatanetworks Inc. announced today the approval of patent 17/086,844 from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USTPO). This patent further enhances edatanetworks' patent protection relating to automated cause marketing through financial services.

The approved automated cause marketing patent ensures that local businesses will benefit from a measurable return on marketing spend while providing donations to local community organizations with impact. The newly issued USPTO patent relates to enhancing tokenized transaction data and seamlessly directing merchant defined and funded micro-donations to local community and charitable organizations while also providing merchants with valuable real-time consumer feedback from the transaction. This drives stronger digital-first consumer connections and enables the creation of actionable insights, key analytics and intelligent decisions that drive predictive capabilities from the transaction data.

"The digital marketing opportunities enabled for businesses by this patent and the portfolio create a digital first Network of Giving that uses rich, tokenized data to help drive business decisions. This enables key analytics and empowers actionable insights from the data, providing a holistic view based on the high-value real-time information." stated Rob Bennett, Chief Executive Officer of SMB4.0, an edatanetworks Inc. company. "Our platform can provide significant support to the economic recovery and rebuilding of our local communities. It fosters a community-minded movement through the connection of local consumers and merchants to local community and charitable organizations – while creating efficiencies in digital fundraising."

"This additional key patent further strengthens the Network of Giving platform to deliver actionable insights, measurable return on investment on marketing spend, and value to local businesses. In addition, the Network of Giving platform complements real-time payments and open banking for established financial institutions and their trusted intermediaries." Mr. Bennett added.

About edatanetworks

edatanetworks Inc. (edata), edatanetworks.com, a privately held intellectual property (IP) company established in 2001, has worked with many organizations and conducted multiple live market deployments creating patented philanthropic innovations utilizing existing technological and financial infrastructures—connecting consumers, local merchants, charitable and community organizations, digital media groups, communications companies, search providers, social networks, banks, payment networks, trusted intermediaries and other financial services organizations.

About SMB4.0

SMB4.0 LLC (SMB4.0), smb40.com, through the Network of Giving Software as a Service platform, digitally transforms communities and businesses powering digital commerce with purpose and impact while linking banking, advertising, and fundraising. The power of purchase data with community impact strengthens businesses' digital strategies by connecting their existing and future customers with a measured return on marketing spend, as well as activating sales that trigger micro-donations for community giving. The Network of Giving patented product roadmap capitalizes on multiple emergent trends (cause-based marketing, hyper-local digital-commerce/online/offline/mobile shopping, and micro-donations) and creates integration opportunities across numerous geographies, demographics (including millennials), digital/traditional marketing and omnichannel. The roadmap establishes data sets which produce a unique view of the financial services designed, privacy-friendly platform with actionable insights on relationships between merchants, consumers, and community organizations in hyper-local marketplaces. SMB4.0 LLC is an edatanetworks company.

Media Contact: Catherine Keill, KEILL&Co. Inc., 780-690-5283

SOURCE edatanetworks Inc.