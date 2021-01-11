edatanetworks Inc. Appoints Industry Expert Rob Bennett CEO of Philanthropic Fintech SMB4.0

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - The Board of edatanetworks Inc. announced today that Rob Bennett will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer of SMB4.0 LLC, a Philanthropic FinTech and subsidiary of edatanetworks Inc.

Mr. Bennett is an accomplished financial services executive of more than 25 years. He most recently served as Executive Vice President, leading the Customer Experience (CX), Payments, and Credit Card Divisions within ATB Financial's Digital Transformation while at the same time leading enterprise banking operations and end to end process. In the community, Mr. Bennett is a director with the Alberta Capital Region United Way. At the University of Alberta Mr. Bennett sits on the Advisory Board for the School of Retail and is a Mentor at the Peter Lougheed Leadership Center.

"I look forward to delivering the proven community-centric SMB4.0 Software as a Service platform and digital assets to market as local communities are facing enormous challenges. SMB4.0 delivers real measurable business returns utilizing digital commerce to sustain and benefit society," stated Bennett. "SMB4.0's digital assets capitalize on three key trends: millennials' passion for giving, micro-donations, and digital payments to drive strong emotional and behavioral influence on consumers. We are focused on our key priorities to deliver the platform to strategic partners and markets in 2021."

Bennett also led ATB's largest portfolio as Executive Vice President of Retail Financial Services. In that role, he evolved the client experience and the culture of Retail Banking significantly. Rob ideated and lead the creation of ATB's Private Bank, Group Financial Services, and owner managed branch network.

edatanetworks Founder Terry Tietzen said, "On behalf of the Board, we welcome Rob to our team as we deliver the unique SMB4.0 Software as a Service platform and digital assets to market in 2021. Rob has a proven track record across multiple disciplines; he will be leading our team with key industry advisors bringing the right partners to unlock stakeholder value through the intellectual property portfolio."

About SMB4.0

SMB4.0 LLC (SMB4.0), smb40.com, a subsidiary of edatanetworks Inc., digitally transforms local small and medium businesses (SMBs) through digital commerce and social channels, strengthening SMBs' digital strategies by connecting their existing and future customers with a measured return on their marketing spend, as well as activating sales that trigger micro-donations for community giving. SMB4.0's digital assets establish data sets which produce a unique view and actionable insights of the relationships between merchants, consumers, and community organizations in hyper-local marketplaces. SMB4.0, through Software as a Service, utilizes data and analytics that were previously only available to large enterprises.

About edatanetworks

edatanetworks Inc. (edata), edatanetworks.com, a privately held intellectual property company established in 2001, has worked with many organizations and conducted multiple live markets tests creating patented philanthropic fintech innovations utilizing existing technological and financial infrastructures— connecting consumers, local merchants, charitable and community organizations, digital media groups, communications companies, search providers, social networks, financial institutions, payment networks and other financial services organizations.

edata continues to refine its SMB4.0 Software-as-a-Service platform by enhancing the delivered functionality, transaction processes, microservices / API technology while increasing value to participating merchants, consumers, community, and charitable organizations. Through its evolution and successful market tests, edata has built an extensive intellectual property portfolio of patents and trademarks at the United States Patent and Trademark Office as well as the Canadian Intellectual Property Office.

Media Contact: Catherine Keill, KEILL&Co. Inc., 780-690-5283

