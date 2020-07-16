edatanetworks Granted Additional Patents from USPTO

EDMONTON, AB, July 16, 2020 /CNW/ - edatanetworks Inc. announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted the Company additional patents.

edatanetworks' intellectual property rights and portfolio has expanded even further with the issuing of U.S. Patents 10,540,675, 10,482,478 and 10,445,725. These additional patents relate to voice assistants, biometrics and digital marketing strategies that transform local small and medium businesses through digital commerce and social channels benefitting local marketplaces with a measured return on investment.

"As small and medium sized businesses continue to evolve finding new ways to connect digitally to their local consumers, we are excited that our market-ready, innovative platforms are able to support that rapid evolution. More and more, businesses are looking to both grow beyond their local markets and to stay connected to the important activities taking place in their local communities. Our philanthropic mission, coupled with leading-edge platforms, aims to position those businesses to successfully move forward," stated Terry Tietzen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of edatanetworks. "We are pleased that our innovation continues to be recognized through the USPTO."

About edatanetworks

edatanetworks Inc. (edata), edatanetworks.com, a privately held company established In 2001, has worked with many organizations and conducted multiple live markets tests creating patented philanthropic fintech innovations utilizing existing technological and financial infrastructures— connecting consumers, local merchants, charitable and community organizations, digital media groups, communications companies, search providers, social networks, banks, payment networks and other financial services organizations.

edata continues to refine its Software-as-a-Service platform by enhancing the delivered functionality, transaction processes, microservices / API technology while increasing value to participating merchants, consumers, community and charitable organizations. Through its evolution and successful market tests, edata has built an extensive intellectual property portfolio of patents and trademarks at the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

SOURCE edatanetworks Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Catherine Keill, KEILL&Co. Inc., 780 690 5283