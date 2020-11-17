Ed Scrivani Joins Munvo as Chief Operating Officer

MarTech veteran joins Munvo in key leadership role for continued growth

MONTREAL, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Munvo Solutions, a leader in global enterprise MarTech consulting, announced that Ed Scrivani has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer.

"Ed brings over 30 years of enterprise sales and service delivery experience in Marketing Automation, among other key areas," said Nabil Taydi, President & CEO of Munvo. "Ed has the right background, having built highly successful teams, while coaching and developing talent, to exceed revenue targets in high-growth companies. This will bring Munvo to the next level."

Ed Scrivani will oversee Munvo leaders responsible for Professional Services, Sales, and Product operations. He will play a key role in aligning and prioritizing Munvo's overall growth and expansion across an increasingly diverse set of tools in the MarTech space: "Munvo has never been in a better position for growth. 2020's challenging business climate has only reinforced our belief in the durability and scalability of the model we've built for long-term success," said Taydi, President & CEO.

"What I find most compelling about Munvo is its track record of consistently delivering successful projects. With a passionate team, collaborative culture, and innovative technology, Munvo delivers high value solutions to complex business problems in the MarTech space," said Scrivani. "I'm looking forward to leveraging their customer-focused expertise to take the company to new heights."

Prior to this role, Scrivani served as VP of Enterprise Sales at Quantum Metric®, where he drove significant growth in the dynamic MarTech sector. He brings with him deep experience in the MarTech field from previous management roles at Adobe and IBM®.

About Munvo:

Digital transformation starts with Munvo – a strategic partner of Adobe®, Salesforce®, SAS®, and HCL® (Unica). With 15+ years of experience delivering professional services and developing products for the MarTech space, Munvo's global Fortune 500 clients rely on them to maximize their MarTech investment. Munvo has offices and employees in Montreal (HQ), Toronto, Calgary, and the United States.

