Eczema Society of Canada launches annual lighting campaign to shine a spotlight on eczema this November

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - November is Eczema Awareness Month, and Eczema Society of Canada (ESC) is partnering with monuments and landmarks across Canada to light up blue to "shine a light" on the burden and impact of eczema and atopic dermatitis (AD).

Eczema is an umbrella term for many forms of dermatitis. The most common is atopic dermatitis (AD), a chronic inflammatory skin condition that can be intensely itchy and flare up as painful rashes that can crack, ooze, and bleed. It can significantly impact all aspects of daily life for sufferers and their families, by affecting sleep, productivity at work or school, and relationships.

"Eczema and AD affect many Canadians, but the condition is frequently downplayed and seen merely as dry skin," says Amanda Cresswell-Melville, Executive Director of ESC. "By illuminating landmarks across Canada in blue this November, we aim to raise awareness about the challenges of living with eczema and the urgent need for improved care and equitable access to treatments."

"More than any other chronic disease that I have, eczema has been the most debilitating for me. Today, I have less eczema, but my skin remains extremely fragile and reacts easily to allergens, temperature changes, and a range of other triggers. It also bears the pain and scars of a lifetime with severe eczema," says eczema patient Sylvia.

To view the list of participating monuments that will be lit up blue throughout November to raise awareness, visit eczemahelp.ca/shiningalight. ESC invites Canadians to visit their local landmarks and share photos on social media using the hashtag #ShiningALightonEczema.

Here are some fast facts on eczema:

Eczema is typically characterized by dry, itchy skin that can crack, ooze, bleed, and become rough and/or thick in texture.

Eczema is often described as red; however, this is more common in lighter skin tones. In deeper skin tones, there may be no redness. Instead, it may appear purplish, grayish, red-brown, or dark brown.

Eczema is a chronic, recurring condition with "flares" (active or new patches of eczema that look red, scaly, and/or bumpy) and remissions (periods when the condition is less active). Some people always seem to have some active areas. There are no definite cures for eczema, although patients can achieve good control and live comfortably.

About Atopic Dermatitis

AD is a chronic, inflammatory skin condition. It is characterized by periods of dry, itchy, inflamed skin that can crack, ooze, and bleed. These periods of worsening symptoms are known as flares. It is estimated that 11% of children and 7% of adults live with AD.

About the Eczema Society of Canada:

The Eczema Society of Canada is a registered Canadian charity dedicated to improving the lives of Canadians living with eczema. Its mandate is to provide education, support, awareness, advocacy, and research. To learn more, visit www.eczemahelp.ca.

